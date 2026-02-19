Single-family home sells in Peru for $320,000

A 1,563-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The house at 3125 Carrie Street in Peru was sold on Feb. 4 for $320,000, or $205 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Peru have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,804-square-foot single-family residence at 832 33rd Street, sold in June 2025, for $372,500, a price per square foot of $206.

· In January, a 2,475-square-foot single-family residence at 633 30th Street sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· At 626 30th Street, in October 2025, a 3,000-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $145.