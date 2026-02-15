How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $387,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 15 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $165,967. The average price per square foot was $125.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $387,000, single-family home at 1912 South Daysville Road

A 1,040-square-foot single-family house at 1912 South Daysville Road in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $387,000, $372 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $295,000, single-family home at 815 Hampton Drive

A 1,580-square-foot single-family home at 815 Hampton Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $276,000, single-family home at 8692 Glacier Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8692 Glacier Drive in Byron. The price was $276,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $115. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $242,000, single-family home at 753 Golden Prairie Drive

The single-family home at 753 Golden Prairie Drive in Davis Junction has new owners. The price was $242,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,232 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $240,000, single-family home at 521 North Walnut Street

The sale of the single-family house at 521 North Walnut Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $240,000. The home living area totals 3,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $76. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

6. $140,000, single-family home at 225 East Avenue G

The single-family residence at 225 East Avenue G in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1945. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $140,000, single-family home at 227 East Avenue G

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 227 East Avenue G in Rochelle. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 1,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $130. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $135,500, single-family home at 708 North 12th Street

The single-family house at 708 North 12th Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,500. The home was built in 1948. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $128,000, single-family home at 822 North 12th Street

A 1,044-square-foot single-family home at 822 North 12th Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $128,000, $123 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $111,000, single-family home at 836 North 11th Street

The sale of the single-family house at 836 North 11th Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $111,000. The home was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $103. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.