How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in La Salle County in the week of Jan. 19?

A residential home in Peru that sold for $450,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

In total, 24 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $165,042, or $115 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $450,000, residential home at 2300 Airport Road

The sale of the residential property at 2300 Airport Road in Peru has been finalized. The price was $450,000. The home was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,942 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $395,000, single-family home at 220 Forest Park Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 220 Forest Park Place in Ottawa. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $290,000, single-family home at 202 Pleasant Avenue

The single-family residence at 202 Pleasant Avenue in Streator has new owners. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1870 and has a living area of 3,138 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $92. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $250,000, single-family home at 1009 Paul Street

A 2,328-square-foot single-family residence at 1009 Paul Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $107 per square foot. The home was built in 1888. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $242,000, single-family home at 2106 Cedar Avenue

A 1,260-square-foot single-family residence at 2106 Cedar Avenue in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $242,000, $192 per square foot. The house was built in 1967. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

6. $233,000, single-family home at 2933 North 41st Road

A 2,036-square-foot single-family residence at 2933 North 41st Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $233,000, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

7. $210,000, single-family home at 2118 Mary Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 2118 Mary Lane in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,367 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $200,000, single-family home at 1029 Creve Coeur Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1029 Creve Coeur Street in La Salle. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 1,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

9. $160,000, single-family home at 3770 East 1050th Road

The single-family residence at 3770 East 1050th Road in Earlville has new owners. The price was $160,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 924 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 1411 West Jackson Street

A 800-square-foot single-family residence at 1411 West Jackson Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $188 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.