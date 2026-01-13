Single-family home sells for $605,000 in Woodridge

The single-family home located at 1844 Nottingham Road in Woodridge was sold on Dec. 23, 2025, for $605,000, or $248 per square foot.

The home, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,442 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Woodridge have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,986-square-foot single-family residence at 8220 Paddington Road, sold in August 2025, for $685,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· At 1807 Nottingham Road, in December 2025, a 2,475-square-foot single-family house was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· In June 2025, a 1,970-square-foot single-family home at 1901 Beller Road, sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.