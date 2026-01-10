Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.96 million

The single-family residence located at 187 East Orchard Street in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $1.96 million, or $402 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 4,870 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 234 East Saint Charles Road, in August 2025, a 2,930-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $375.

· In July 2025, a 2,859-square-foot single-family residence at 228 East May Street, sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $437.

· A 3,964-square-foot single-family residence at 179 East South Street, sold in July 2025, for $2.73 million, a price per square foot of $687.