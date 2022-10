The Marshall-Putnam 4-H Federation club will host a Halloween event from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the University of Illinois Marshall-Putnam Extension office, 509 Front St in Henry.

The event is open for Cloverbuds ages five to seven.

Participants can wear their Halloween costumes. There is no fee to attend. Registration is required and must be completed by Friday, Oct. 21. 4-H membership is not required to attend.

For more information, call 309-364-2356 or email amscheel@illinois.edu.