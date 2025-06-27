Putnam County’s Alex Rodriquez competes in USATF Illinois Junior Olympics

Putnam County's Alex Rodriguez competes in the discus for the Project Sprint Club at the recent USATF Illinois Association Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Maywood. He qualified for regions inn all three throws. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Alex Rodriquez is carrying over his success from the track & field spring season to the summer.

The Putnam County incoming senior is a member of the Project Sprint Club track team out of Lowpoint-Washburn over the summer. He competed in the USATF Illinois Association Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships held at Proviso East High School in Maywood, placing first in the hammer throw (41.91 meters), second in discus (45.71m) and third in shot put (15.52m).

He qualified for regions in all three events.

The top 12 throwers in each event qualify for the Region 7 championships in July. Qualifiers from that meet are eligible to compete at the USATF Junior Olympics held in Savannah, Ga. in late July.

Rodriguez earned state medals in two events this spring for PC, placing seventh in the Class 1A discus (49.75m) and ninth in the shot put (15.81m) with school-record throws in both.