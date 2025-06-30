West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes collected in Granville

The Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Department has confirmed that mosquitoes collected in Princeton have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Mosquitoes collected in Granville on June 27 have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Putnam County Health Department announced. The mosquitoes were tested at the Health Department in Princeton.

Health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions against mosquito bites, particularly during outdoor activities in the summer months.

“We are urging the public to use precautions against mosquito bites while attending outdoor events,” said Hector Gomez, administrator of the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department. “Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. However, severe illness—including meningitis or even death—can occur in rare cases.”

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected house mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus do not experience any symptoms. About 1 in 5 infected individuals, however, may develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to the release. Most people recover fully, though fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or longer.

About 1 in 150 cases result in serious illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), according to the news release. People over age 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe outcomes.

To reduce mosquito populations around homes, residents are encouraged to:

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs, such as in buckets, gutters, flower pots and old tires

Change water in bird baths and pet bowls weekly

Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated; cover or drain when not in use

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and other items that can collect water

Store items like wheelbarrows and wading pools upside down when not in use

To protect yourself outdoors:

Avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active

Wear long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes; loose-fitting, tightly woven clothing offers the best protection

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors

Apply insect repellents registered with the EPA and recommended by the CDC. These include products containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone. Follow label instructions carefully.

Do not apply repellent to children’s hands, eyes, or mouth, or to infants under 2 months of age.

Residents should also ensure that door and window screens are tightly fitted and in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of homes.