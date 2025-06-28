Make homemade jewelry July 3 at the Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a creative arts program at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Attendees will learn how to create stylish, sustainable jewelry using hemp cord and a variety of decorative accents. Under guided instruction, participants will design unique necklaces or bracelets that reflect their personal style and creativity.

This program is free of charge and open to the public. All materials necessary for the workshop will be provided. For more information about this event, please call the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038.