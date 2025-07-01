Learn the 10 buildings that changed America July 8 in Granville

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will screen the documentary, “Ten Buildings That Changed America,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St.

The 57-minute film offers an engaging and informative exploration of 10 seminal works of architecture that have influenced the American landscape.

The documentary examines the creative vision of some of the nation’s most influential architects, including Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright, Frank Gehry, and Robert Venturi. Their contributions to architectural design and innovation continue to shape cities and communities across the United States.

The documentary is rated PG and is made available for public performance through Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Library at 815-339-2038.