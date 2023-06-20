IVCC to host Coping with Job Loss event June 27

Illinois Valley Community College is hosting a free Coping with Job Loss resource event from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

With the recent closings of hospitals, IVCC partnered with the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry to bring together resources, programs, government and social service agencies to respond to the needs of the community.

At this time, our community is facing a very critical transition in health care services and a large number of individuals have been faced with sudden job loss.” — Tracy Morris, Illinois Valley Community College president-elect

“At this time, our community is facing a very critical transition in health care services and a large number of individuals have been faced with sudden job loss,” said IVCC President Elect Tracy Morris. “The closing of the former Illinois Valley Community Hospital and St. Margaret’s Hospital clinics and medical offices impact our students, employees and the community at large. As your community college, it is important for IVCC to bring our partners to the table to support our community with employment, as well as support needs. We are opening our doors in an effort to provide resources to help the community through this time.”

The event will open at 1 p.m. in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre with a welcome and brief opening remarks by Morris. Following the opening, participants will able be to discuss their needs and access support from area experts.

Presenters include, but are not limited to:

Networking skills presented by Jacob Meeske of Express Employment and Executive Director of IVAC Bill Zens.

Department of Human Services with Kelly Roberts providing information from the LaSalle County Resource Center.

Illinois Department of Employment Security Local Office Manager Rhonda Krueger will be available to answer questions about accessing unemployment and state-wide job openings.

Dislocated Workers will be on hand to answer questions following their rapid response and materials previously provided to hospital employees.

Illinois Valley Society of Human Resource Management members will hold simulated interview skills for employment and provide tips on how to navigate a successful interview.

Tri-County Opportunities Council will present information on their vast array of services and program outreach opportunities.

Financial Advisor Kim Krueger, AAMS, CRPC with Edward Jones will help with the re-evaluation of financial paths and budget planning.

For those who qualify, Child Care Connections will offer information on accessing available childcare services.

Sandra Brown from Senior Watchdog will cover Medicare, Advantage Plans and help direct those seeking assistance with retirement or services for aging family members.

OSF will be on site to provide job openings, the application process and how to access On Call services.

Jennifer Heredia of JH Studios will offer the opportunity for complimentary in studio headshots to update electronic resume portfolios.

In addition, counseling services will be on campus through Arukah Institute of Healing, Maitri Wellness Counseling and Recovery Services, Safe Journeys and Transformative Growth with OAC providing a listing of local employers with open positions.

IVCC support services available will include Spanish translation, opportunities for returning to school for degree completion or high school diploma equivalency, resume writing, financial aid, on-the-spot admissions, student learning support and grant opportunities for students. All campus offices will be open and IVCC Human Resources will assist with figuring out the next steps, understanding COBRA and navigating medical records.

IVCC anticipates the participation of additional partners and agencies not yet confirmed at this time.

Admission is free and open to all interested community members, families and friends.