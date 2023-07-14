Marshall-Putnam Fair announces 2023 royalty

The Marshall-Putnam Fair Association has announced the 2023 royalty for the 102nd annual Marshall-Putnam Fair. The royalty was selected at the annual pageant that was held on Sunday, July 9.

Nadia Kessling of Henry, daughter of Nick and Donna Kessling, was crowned Miss Marshall-Putnam.

Trinity Frawley of Henry, daughter of Rose Bogner and Mike Frawley, was crowned Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam.

Olivia Erjasek from Mt. Palatine, daughter of Nathan and Kathryn Erjasek, was crowned the Little Miss Marshall-Putnam.

First runner-Up Miss Marshall-Putnam was Kylee Cook, first runner-up Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam was Kay Gaspardo and first runner-up Little Miss Marshall-Putnam was Cooper Martin.

The royalty will make appearances throughout the fair week and will continue to be present at events throughout the counties, representing the Marshall-Putnam Fair this coming year.

Additionally, Kessling will represent the two counties and the fair as she participates in the Illinois County State Pageant in January.

The Little Miss Pageant was sponsored by BKL Management LLC. Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc. of Henry sponsored the Jr. Miss Pageant, and LaPrairie Mutual Insurance Company was the sponsor of the Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Pageant.