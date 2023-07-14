July 14, 2023
Marshall-Putnam Fair announces 2023 royalty

Royalty will make appearances through the fair week

By Shaw Local News Network
The M-P Fair royalty will be Miss Marshall-Putnam Nadia Kessling (center), Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam Trinity Frawley (right front) and Little Miss Marshall-Putnam Olivia Erjavsek (left front). The first runner-up is Little Miss Marshall-Putnam Cooper Martin (left back), first runner-up is Miss Marshall-Putnam Kylee Cook (middle back), and first runner-up Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam is Emma Kay Gaspardo (right back). (Photo provided by Abbie Stanbary)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair Association has announced the 2023 royalty for the 102nd annual Marshall-Putnam Fair. The royalty was selected at the annual pageant that was held on Sunday, July 9.

Nadia Kessling of Henry, daughter of Nick and Donna Kessling, was crowned Miss Marshall-Putnam.

Trinity Frawley of Henry, daughter of Rose Bogner and Mike Frawley, was crowned Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam.

Olivia Erjasek from Mt. Palatine, daughter of Nathan and Kathryn Erjasek, was crowned the Little Miss Marshall-Putnam.

First runner-Up Miss Marshall-Putnam was Kylee Cook, first runner-up Jr. Miss Marshall-Putnam was Kay Gaspardo and first runner-up Little Miss Marshall-Putnam was Cooper Martin.

The royalty will make appearances throughout the fair week and will continue to be present at events throughout the counties, representing the Marshall-Putnam Fair this coming year.

Additionally, Kessling will represent the two counties and the fair as she participates in the Illinois County State Pageant in January.

The Little Miss Pageant was sponsored by BKL Management LLC. Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc. of Henry sponsored the Jr. Miss Pageant, and LaPrairie Mutual Insurance Company was the sponsor of the Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Pageant.

