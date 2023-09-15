September 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock Country

Putnam County roundup: Pumas win regional softball championship

Will play host Mazon-Verona-Kinsma Saturday at sectional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County beat IV Catholic 12-3 for the Class 1A regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb. Team members are (front row, from left) Naomi Hammerick, Sarah Schennum, Britney Trinidad, Eden Carlson, Kami Nauman and Bailee Vice; (middle row) Kennedy Holocker Jaycee Dickey, Mcklay Gensini, Sofie Borri, Illiana Luke and Emmy Carboni; and (back row) Coach Rob Spratt, Piper Terando, Hannah Heiberger, Finley Rue, Tula Rue , Myah Richardson, Amelia Wozniak and Adrianna Zeman.

Putnam County beat IV Catholic 12-3 for the Class 1A regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb. Team members are (front row, from left) Naomi Hammerick, Sarah Schennum, Britney Trinidad, Eden Carlson, Kami Nauman and Bailee Vice; (middle row) Kennedy Holocker Jaycee Dickey, Mcklay Gensini, Sofie Borri, Illiana Luke and Emmy Carboni; and (back row) Coach Rob Spratt, Piper Terando, Hannah Heiberger, Finley Rue, Tula Rue , Myah Richardson, Amelia Wozniak and Adrianna Zeman. (Photo provided)

Putnam County scored nine runs in the third inning to break open Tuesday’s 1A regional championship against IV Catholic in McNabb on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Pumas went on to a 12-3 win to advance to Saturday’s sectional finals at Mazon to face host Mazon-Verona-Kinsman (13-3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hannah Heiberger (2 RBIs), Sofie Borri (RBI) and Piper Terando (3 RBIs) each had two hits for PC. Myah Richardson belted a solo home run in the first inning.

Heiberger was the winning pitcher, striking out five.

PCJH's Myah Richardson belts a first-inning solo home run in the regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb.

PCJH's Myah Richardson belts a first-inning solo home run in the regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb. (Photo provided)

PCJH center fielder Finley Rue makes a throw back to the infield in the regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb.

PCJH center fielder Finley Rue makes a throw back to the infield in the regional championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in McNabb. (Photo provided)

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Hall 0: Maggie Richetta had 11 points, four aces, 10 kills, three digs and two blocks to lead the Panthers to a 25-17, 25-12 victory in a nonconference match in Spring Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Megan Wasilewski had 17 assists, two kills and two digs for PC (8-4), while Ava Hatton added nine digs, three kills and two aces.

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Jacob Miller shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Mallards scored a 172 to beat Putnam County (186) and Stark County (200).

Lance Kiesewetter (43), Landon Harbison (44) and Carson Rowe (45) also scored for Henry.

Jacob Edens and Logan Keesee each had a 45 for the Panthers, while A.J. Furer and Miles Walder added 48s.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: The Panthers ran in the 8-team Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Baker Lake in Peru. PC sophomore Brayden Zuniga finished 21st with a time of 21:23, while freshman Dominic Carboni (27:49) and Kale Coleman (28:35) finished 46th and 47th.

PC's Brayden Zuninga runs at Baker Lake in Peru on Tuesday, Sept. 12

PC's Brayden Zuninga runs at Baker Lake in Peru on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (Photo provided)

PCR SportsPCJHSoftball
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media."