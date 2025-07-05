Putnam County Community Theatre to present ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’

(File photo) Putnam County Community High School will be the venue for this summer's Putnam County Community Theatre show "Alice in Wonderland Jr." The show begins July 11. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County Community Theatre will return to the stage this summer with “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”, a youth production featuring more than 40 students from elementary through high school in Putnam and La Salle counties.

The family-friendly musical runs approximately 60 minutes and includes a complimentary tea time with the characters after each performance. Gluten-free dessert options will be available.

Performances will be held at Putnam County Community High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville. Show dates are July 11–12 and July 18–20. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling 815-310-0320 (leave a message) or emailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.