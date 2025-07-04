Kids take center stage at 2025 Marshall-Putnam Fair

Noah Miles of Minonk, stacks cups in the "Minute to Win it" competition during the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. This year's fair runs July 13-20. (Scott Anderson)

Children will be in the spotlight during the 2025 Marshall-Putnam Fair, which runs July 13-20, with a packed schedule of contests, hands-on activities, and family-friendly fun.

This year’s fair theme, “Red-Carpet-A-Fair,” includes returning favorites and new events tailored for kids. Highlights include a kids’ water fight on Tuesday, July 15, following the CreatiVets Color Run at 7 p.m., and a Cookie Stacking Contest at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, in the Hunt Building.

Family Fun Night returns from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, with games and entertainment for all ages. On Friday, July 18, events begin with Bingo at 1:30 p.m., a chalk drawing contest at 5 p.m., and the popular Power Wheel Derby at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 19, features several children’s contests, including the Cutest Little Farmer, Longest Ponytail, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Potato Decorating, and the Frozen T-shirt Contest. A new Movie Star/Character Dress-Up Contest invites children ages 2 to 11 to show off Hollywood-inspired costumes.

The fair concludes Sunday, July 20, with a Swiftie Dance Party and bracelet-making, followed by a foam party from 3 to 4 p.m.

ImAGination Acres, an interactive kids’ exhibit, will be open daily from Wednesday through Saturday, with themed activities each day. Other weeklong attractions include pony rides, inflatables, mini golf, and magic shows by Cory Leonard.

Also debuting is the Farmstand Face-Off, an agriculture-themed trivia game show featuring fast-paced rounds and prizes for participants of all ages.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.marshallputnamfair.org or call 309-364-2814.