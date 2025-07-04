Marshall-Putnam Fair to host Senior Day July 17

The Henry Torpedo Boys will return to perform at the Marshall-Putnam Fair Senior Day event on Thursday, July 17. Pictured (from left, standing) are Barney Erickson, Tom Bogner, Todd Witek and Terry Feldott, with Rich Selquist seated at front. Admission is free for all ages. Those who are 65 or older will also have a chance to win many donated door prizes as well. (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host its annual Senior Day celebration on Thursday, July 17, featuring free admission, refreshments, door prizes and live music from The Henry Torpedo Boys.

The program runs from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building, with doors opening at 8 a.m. Seniors will be welcomed by local officials and Rotary Club members. Retired judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will return as emcees.

The Henry Torpedo Boys, back by popular demand, will perform a mix of bluegrass and country. The group includes Terry Feldott, Rich Selquist, Dave “Barney” Erickson, Tom Bogner, and Todd Witek.

Seniors needing transportation can call BPART at 877-874-8813 or Marshall-Stark Transportation at 309-364-2287. The Putnam County Community Center is also assisting with coordination.

This year’s fair theme is “A Red Carpet A-Fair.”