Putnam County wins IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship

Putnam County defeated Kewanee Wethersfield 38-33 to capture the IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship in Kewanee on Thursday, Jan. 29. The Pumas (21-3) return to Wethersfield to meet Serena (19-6) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Monday. Team members are (front row, from left) Calvin Fiedler, Anthony Popurella, Cayden Bush, Luke Gabrielse, Hayden Doyle, Garrett Billups and Davis Carlson; and (back row) Coach Brett Carlson, Eli Pennell, Brendan Linton, Nolan Weddell, Camden Moriarty , Geoffrey Pagani and Coach TJ Askeland. (Photo provided)

The Pumas (21-3) will return to Wethersfield to meet Serena (19-6) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Monday. Serena beat host Ottawa Wallace 41-36 in Ottawa.

The PC-Serena winner advances to the IESA 2A State Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at Kankakee Bishop McNamara High School.

Putnam County’s Hayden Doyle won the IESA Sportsmanship Award for the game.