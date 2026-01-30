Putnam County wins IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship

Putnam County defeated Kewanee Wethersfield 38-33 to capture the IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Kewanee.
The Pumas (21-3) will return to Wethersfield to meet Serena (19-6) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Monday. Serena beat host Ottawa Wallace 41-36 in Ottawa.
The PC-Serena winner advances to the IESA 2A State Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at Kankakee Bishop McNamara High School.
Putnam County’s Hayden Doyle won the IESA Sportsmanship Award for the game.