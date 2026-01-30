Shaw Local

Putnam County wins IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship

Putnam County defeated Kewanee Wethersfield 38-33 to capture the IESA 2A 8th grade regional championship in Kewanee on Thursday, Jan. 29. The Pumas (21-3) return to Wethersfield to meet Serena (19-6) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Monday. Team members are (front row, from left) Calvin Fiedler, Anthony Popurella, Cayden Bush, Luke Gabrielse, Hayden Doyle, Garrett Billups and Davis Carlson; and (back row) Coach Brett Carlson, Eli Pennell, Brendan Linton, Nolan Weddell, Camden Moriarty , Geoffrey Pagani and Coach TJ Askeland. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Pumas (21-3) will return to Wethersfield to meet Serena (19-6) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Monday. Serena beat host Ottawa Wallace 41-36 in Ottawa.

The PC-Serena winner advances to the IESA 2A State Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at Kankakee Bishop McNamara High School.

Putnam County’s Hayden Doyle won the IESA Sportsmanship Award for the game.

Putnam County's Hayden Doyle won the IESA Sportsmanship Award for the Pumas' regional championship game at Wethersfield. (Photo provided)

