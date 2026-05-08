Mendota honors veterans at Memorial Day program May 25

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota. (Tom Collins)

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota.

The Veterans’ Memorial Council, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 and its Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 540 will be participating.

Bill Hunt, master of ceremonies, will deliver the opening address. Jason Donohue, a U.S. Navy veteran, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Mendota Alumni Band will perform the National Anthem and musical selections.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Tracy Morris, president of Illinois Valley Community College.

Harold Olsen will recite the roll call of deceased veterans since last Memorial Day.