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Mendota honors veterans at Memorial Day program May 25

Event at Restland Cemetery features IVCC president as guest speaker

Members of the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540 prepare for Veterans Day observances Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Veterans Park.

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota. (Tom Collins)

By Tom Collins

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota.

The Veterans’ Memorial Council, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 and its Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 540 will be participating.

Bill Hunt, master of ceremonies, will deliver the opening address. Jason Donohue, a U.S. Navy veteran, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Mendota Alumni Band will perform the National Anthem and musical selections.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Tracy Morris, president of Illinois Valley Community College.

Harold Olsen will recite the roll call of deceased veterans since last Memorial Day.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.