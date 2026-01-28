Putnam County 7th grade wins sectional, advances to IESA 2A State Tournament

Putnam County defeated host Indian Creek 57-21 to capture the Waterman Sectional seventh grade championship on Monday night. The Pumas (24-1) will face Normal Epiphany at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2A state quarterfinals at Macon Meridian High School. Team members are (front row, from left) Jace Newsome, Mylo Mertel, Liam Judd, Hans Frund, Sean King and Liam Askeland; and (back row) Mike Borri, Jacob Borri, Wyatt Rue, Marshall Holocker, Hudson Heiberger, Mason King and TJ Askeland. Cheerleaders are Reagan Doehling, Anya King, Sophia Lozano, Addilyn Podobinski, Harper Heuser, Penelope Bird, Eden Johnson, Collette Gapinski and Stella Guisti. (Photo provided)

Putnam County Junior High School is heading back to the IESA 2A seventh grade boys state basketball tournament.

The Pumas defeated host Indian Creek 57-21 to capture the Waterman Sectional on Monday night.

Back to state, the Pumas (24-1) will face Normal Epiphany at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2A quarterfinals at Macon Meridian High School. Epiphany (19-1) beat Milford 44-29 at the Bloomington Cornerstone Sectional.

The PC-Epiphany winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m. against the winner between Decatur Robertson (18-1) and Effingham St. Anthony (22-1).

A year ago, Putnam County lost to Riverdale Washington 28-17 in the 2A seventh grade quarterfinals.