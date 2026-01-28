Putnam County 7th grade wins sectional, advances to IESA 2A State Tournament

Putnam County Junior High School is heading back to the IESA 2A seventh grade boys state basketball tournament.
The Pumas defeated host Indian Creek 57-21 to capture the Waterman Sectional on Monday night.
Back to state, the Pumas (24-1) will face Normal Epiphany at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2A quarterfinals at Macon Meridian High School. Epiphany (19-1) beat Milford 44-29 at the Bloomington Cornerstone Sectional.
The PC-Epiphany winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m. against the winner between Decatur Robertson (18-1) and Effingham St. Anthony (22-1).
A year ago, Putnam County lost to Riverdale Washington 28-17 in the 2A seventh grade quarterfinals.
Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL