Arukah Institute of Healing awarded grant to help prevent suicide in first responders

The Arukah Institute of Healing, in partnership with the Peru and Princeton Police Departments, has been awarded the Suicide Prevention First Responders grant through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The purpose of the grant is to improve wellness and reduce the risk of suicide for first responders and their family members in Bureau, Putnam, Marshall and La Salle Counties by offering peer support training, lethal means training, anti-stigma campaigns and social work services.

The Arukah staff along with Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond and Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer will oversee the grant.

“It is an honor to be able to bring these services to first responders,” Arukah Chief Executive Officer Sarah Scruggs said. “They are continually on the front lines of traumatizing work. Trauma doesn’t ‘just go away’ and it isn’t a sign of weakness when it affects one in a negative way.”

Scruggs added that Arukah understands the impact of trauma and that first responders and their families are often overlooked.

“I have lost friends and coworkers to suicide over my 29+ year career,” Kammerer said. “If we can reduce the stigma and prevent further trauma related to our employment, then this effort will be considered a success. I am honored to be involved with this grant and greatly appreciate the partnership we have developed with Arukah.”

Raymond said that this opportunity is exciting for the local communities and that breaking the stigma surrounding trauma and suicide has always been a challenge.

“This program will provide all of them the opportunity to seek services they need without having a stigma attached,” Raymond said. “That will enable the vital care and programs needed for all first responders to enhance, not only their careers, but also their home life.”

Arukah Institute of Healing

The program will be entitled Vigilant: Protecting those who protect us.

Arukah will engage the services of Certified ILETSB Trainer and Retired First Responder, Dan Roach. Roach will train peer supporters from area police, fire, EMS and public safety answering points to recognize and address signs of stress among peers.

The peer support network will allow first responders to contact someone for assistance, anonymously or not, at any time of the day. Trained peer supporters can help their peers in a time of crisis by de-escalating the situation and connecting them with appropriate resources.

A 24/7 phone number will be established to provide access to services for those covered under the grant. Arukah will also hire professional counselors with a background in working with first responders and their families.

To combat stigma, Arukah will also launch anti-stigma campaigns to encourage first responders and their families to reach out.

Another component of this grant will involve the Cornerstone Retreat Center, located in rural Henry County where first responders and their families can visit an outdoor setting, secluded from the public, to decompress and speak with trained peer supporters.

All services offered at Cornerstone are confidential and available to both working and retired employees.

For more information on the grant or the services that will be provided, contact Arukah Institute of Healing at 815-872-2943.