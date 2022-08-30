Starved Rock Family Campground Grand Opening

This Saturday, from noon to 3 PM, celebrate the Grand Opening of Starved Rock Country’s newest lodging destination - Starved Rock Family Campground! This beautiful family-friendly campground, conveniently located in the heart of Starved Rock Country - just north of I-80 and minutes away from the gates of Starved Rock State Park - will welcome the public for a special Grand Opening event.

Starved Rock Family Campground was recently established by Mark and Ashley Voss. The property, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Campground, was regarded as one of the most popular camping sites in the region. When the former owners decided to retire, they closed the campground and sold the property to a local sand mining company, that used the site for storage. When the sand mine closed and decided to sell the property, the Voss family jumped on the opportunity to purchase the site and restore the campground to it’s former glory - with the vision of creating a new family-focused camping destination.

The facility features a pool, shower house, full-service bathrooms and an internet café in the clubhouse. You’ll also find winding walking paths, a picnic pavilion and both indoor and outdoor games for the whole family. The park can accommodate both tent and RV camping. Most of their RV sites featuring water, electric, and sewer hookups. A select few sites have only water and electric, but there is an on-site dump station available for guests to use. The park offers seasonal sites at a reduced monthly rates for anyone who wants to stay one month or longer. Currently, the campground is in operation through October 31, but the owners are considering offering “dry camping” for RVs throughout the winter.

This Saturday, the Voss family welcomes all curious visitors and locals to come take a stroll through this newly renovated location. You will be able to meet the new owners, enjoy some free live music and tasty tacos. The campground’s swimming pool will be open, along with a bounce house, face painting station and snow cones for the kids!

For more information, be sure to follow Starved Rock Family Campground on Facebook.

To reserve your campsite, visit: www.starvedrockfamilycampground.com

Starved Rock Country Family Campground

757 N 3029th Rd

North Utica, IL 61373

(815) 202-2088