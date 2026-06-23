Cal Thomas: And now a word from the other side

President Trump and Vice President Vance spent most of last week trying to convince Americans that the “Memo of Understanding” with Iran is a good deal for the U.S. and world peace. That’s not what Iran believes.

Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, has hailed the MOU as a major “victory” for Tehran. The “greater jihad” would now begin, he promised, according to a speech aired by Iranian state media last week. You read that correctly. The greater Jihad.

To some, this might sound like the same propaganda we have heard from Iran since the start of the president’s bombing campaign (“War is peace,” wrote George Orwell in his novel “1984,” in which he creates “Doublethink,” the act of holding two completely contradictory beliefs in one’s mind at the same time, and accepting both as true). In this case, the Iranians appear more believable than the administration.

Last Friday, a delegation headed by Vance that was supposed to go to Switzerland to sign the MOU delayed the trip after reports that Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz, blaming Israel’s refusal to leave Lebanon and the ongoing presence of U.S. forces in the region. Conflicting statements about the status of the Strait compounded the confusion. The formula for Iran, which has worked for them in the past, is that they demand everything, and the U.S. thinks it can appease those who want to destroy Israel and us by giving them more than we get.

Here’s how they think, as expressed in a statement read over maritime radio channels by the Revolutionary Guard Corps, now, apparently, put on hold, at least temporarily:

“Since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the complete lifting of the naval blockade, and the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from the Persian Gulf and the region are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the U.S., the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until these conditions are met. All ships are requested, for the sake of their security and safety, not to approach the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel that defies this directive will be targeted.”

Trump and Vance have said Iran will get nothing from the MOU or any subsequent peace until they meet our conditions. If the Strait is closed again, gas prices will go back up, and stocks will go back down. And the midterms would again look problematic for Republicans, not that Democrats could do any better.

Writing last week on Truth Social before the latest developments, the president again displayed his gift of overstatement and name-calling: “These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people or stupid.”

Without the deal, he wrote, “the alternative would be a world-wide depression.” At a Wednesday news conference, the president, noting a Wall Street Journal editorial, seemed to admit that the Iranians had him over a barrel – of oil. If he had fought on, he said, the market “would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929. … So rather than possibly going into a depression, rather than having your favorite president be Herbert Hoover, he was always the one I didn’t want to be.”

Once again, it’s all about him and not the greater good.

What to do now? The president has said repeatedly that if Iran refuses to live up to the MOU, he could start bombing again. If previous bombing didn’t work, what will more bombing achieve?

What a mess.

• Cal Thomas is a syndicated columnist. Readers may email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.