Age-restricted apartment proposal in Crystal Lake gets lukewarm response from zoning board

A rendering of a proposed age-restricted three-story apartment building with 24 units at 290 E. Congress Parkway, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers are looking to add more age-restricted apartments in a Crystal Lake area that once was dominated by commercial and office properties.

A three-story apartment building with 24 units for ages 55 and up is proposed to be built on the approximately 2-acre vacant property at 290 E. Congress Parkway. The plan calls for one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments with detached garages and an outdoor area with a pergola and a fire pit.

Developers are seeking to have the land rezoned from commercial to multi-family residential and to be granted a variance to allow for a density of 11.25 units per acre. The city’s code allows for a maximum density of nine units per acre.

The four Planning and Zoning commissioners present at Wednesday’s meeting were split on the proposal. A motion to deny recommending it to City Council failed in a 2-2 vote. The Council is expected to give the final vote on July 7.

Commissioners Jeff Greenman and Bill Gronow were wary of the residential development being on the north side of Congress Parkway, when all of the other recently developed apartments are on the south side. Greenman also had concerns over the increased density request.

A rendering of a proposed age-restricted three-story apartment building with 24 units at 290 E. Congress Parkway, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

“I don’t think it belongs there,” Greenman said. “The 35% increase that you’re looking for in density tells me that it’s just not the right spot.”

Developer John Konsor was met with similar feedback during a conceptual plan reviewed by the commissioners in February.

“This parcel has been vacant for quite some time, though,” Konsor said. “The area itself is evolving. It does have residential developments in it and it should be considered.”

Other commissioners were more welcoming on the proposal. Commissioner Kathy Repholz liked that apartment building could be an “outlier” and bring variety to the city.

“I think that this gives some seniors an opportunity to feel right at home in an area that is sort of unexpected,” she said.

Developers also have another project by Congress Parkway, at 341 Station Drive, that was approved by the city last year. It is yet to be constructed.

“It’s a very similar concept and pretty much a copy, if you will, to some extent, of what that building on 341 Station Drive is,” Konsor said.

The area is slowly turning away from being a business district amid a trend of residential complex construction. The Residences of Crystal Lake opened in 2020, and nearby at 551 Congress Parkway, the City Council approved a 93-unit apartment complex in 2024.

This proposal sits across the street from the Congress Parkway apartments and the post office. Two access points are planned at Congress Parkway and Memorial Drive.