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The Herald-News

Plan for traffic delays in Plainfield as construction continues on Lockport Street and Wallin Drive

Improvements part of Keller Farm subdivision in Plainfield

Houses continue to be built in the Keller Farm subdivision at the corner of Lockport Street and Wallin Drive in Plainfield.

Houses continue to be built in the Keller Farm subdivision at the corner of Lockport Street and Wallin Drive in Plainfield. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

Motorists should expect delays at the intersection of Lockport Street and Wallin Drive in Plainfield as work proceeds on roadway improvements required as part of the Keller Farm subdivision.

A 153-acre housing development consisting of 322 single-family houses and 83 townhouses is being built at the intersection. The subdivision is being built on the former Keller Farm.

Improvements include a dedicated right turn lane from Wallin Drive to Lockport Street, pavement widening along Lockport Street and a dedicated right turn lane from Lockport Street to the subdivision entrance, village officials said.

The intersection is also being improved to accommodate pedestrians, the village said.

“Expect delays and use alternate routes when possible as lane reductions and turning restrictions will be required daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Lockport Street and Wallin Drive,” officials said.

The project is expected to be done by the end of July.

Work on the subdivision began in 2024. The development also includes two parks, walking trails and a nine-acre commercial development.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.