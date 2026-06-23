Teen dirt bike rider in Joliet dies after crash, 2 other riders cited

A teen dirt bike rider in Joliet died after he blew a red light and was struck by a car, the driver of whom is accused of battering another dirt biker rider during the incident, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at close to 8:40 p.m. Monday at West Jefferson and North Hickory streets, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation led officers to determine one of three dirt bike riders had disregarded a red traffic signal and entered the intersection of West Jefferson and North Hickory streets, English said.

The 17-year-old dirt bike rider who disregarded the red light was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Maxie Robinson, 38, of Joliet, English said.

Investigators believe Robinson had a green light at the time of the crash.

The crash caused the 17-year-old to eject from the dirt bike and die from fatal injuries, English said. The Chevrolet Impala struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked, he said.

Maxie Robinson (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Officers learned Robinson left his vehicle after the crash and battered one of the dirt bike riders, English said.

After officers saw Robinson was possibly impaired by alcohol, he admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash and he agreed to participate a field sobriety test, English said.

Officers found open alcohol inside Robinson’s vehicle, English said.

Robinson was arrested on probable cause of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated battery and issued traffic citations, English said.

Court records on Tuesday do not yet show formal charges against Robinson.

The two other dirt bike riders, both adult males, were issued citations for operating a “non-highway vehicle on a roadway” and their bikes were towed from the scene, English said.