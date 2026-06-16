Mitch Albom: A commencement address for today’s high school grads

Congratulations, graduates:

Thank you for asking me to speak at your high school commencement. You all look great – and so young! It’s a sign of age when teenagers look younger than they are, while you yourself look older than you imagine.

But age also allows me to share the following thoughts, which I hope one day you will remember as worthwhile.

My own high school graduation was exactly five decades ago this week. I still remember that day, which is good, because we took pictures with an Instamatic camera, and I have no idea where those few photos are now. There was no video. No iPhones or Androids. It wasn’t streamed or uploaded. You were there, or you missed it.

Which is where I want to begin. Being present. Eyes forward. Neck straight. If there is a first piece of good advice for the Class of 2026, it is this:

Put the phone away.

Live life. Don’t pose it. Experience things. Don’t scroll them. Life is not a screen, but it surely has become one. If it’s not recorded today, it seemingly doesn’t count. If you can’t share it, it’s diminished.

Apple developed the first front-facing camera iPhone in 2010. Most of you were 2 years old. Which means you are the first Selfie Generation.

Maybe you like that.

But I believe something was lost when we stopped needing people to take our pictures and started doing it ourselves. It heralded the age of making us the center of everything, and the way we presented to the world being more important than how we truly looked or felt inside.

What matters now is how you are perceived, how many friends and likes you have, how many clicks and reposts you earn.

This isn’t healthy. Yours is not the first generation to worry about image. Just the first to make it a religion.

Walk away. Put the phone down. Try an hour a day without being online. Then two. Then four. Witness how an unplugged world changes light.

Have a little faith

And speaking of religion, a word about that. Statistics show that the number of young people who identify with a religious faith, or say it is a major part of their lives, is at an all-time low.

I’m not here to tell you what or how to believe. Only to ask a simple question: If you don’t believe in a higher power, what do you believe in?

If the answer is “my fellow man,” the world doesn’t reflect it. Look around. We are crueler to one another than we have been in a long time.

If the answer is “nature and the planet,” fair enough, as long as you never let the water run, or leave a charger plugged in, or swim with sunscreen on, or drink from a plastic bottle.

If the answer is “AI,” I can’t comment, because the jury remains out. I can tell you only what I sense: That will not end well.

And if the answer is “nothing,” it breaks my heart. Because, to paraphrase an old song, if you believe in nothing, you can fall for anything. Including making ambition, fame or celebrity your idols.

Please don’t. Look to one another for inspiration. What I lament about the loss of faith in our country isn’t how many people say they believe in God. God doesn’t need attendance figures. But what so often comes with a sense of faith is a sense of community – being part of something and having an obligation to others. That is critical.

Which leads me to a catchy phrase. It even rhymes. “Giving is living.” An old professor taught me that.

He was dying from a terminal illness. People would come from all over to try and cheer him up, but quickly, he would turn the conversation around and start asking about their issues, their work, their relationships. Often, they would end up crying and thanking him for his advice.

When I asked why he was spending his dwindling days doling out sympathy instead of taking it, he said that taking just made him feel like he was dying, but giving made him feel like he was living.

I cannot share a more precious lesson than that.

Embrace the unknown

One more thing. Be kinder to yourselves. Young people I meet today seem so worried. They fret that they don’t have a life plan. They’re consumed by getting into the right college. Or else the opposite: They are depressed, have little hope or expectation. They feel the future is rigged against them.

None of that is true. But this is: Life goes no faster for you than the person halfway around the world. It’s a minute-by-minute, day-by-day experience.

You can’t have it all figured out by 16. You’re not supposed to. You can’t be locked into knowing how your career will go by 18. You’re not supposed to.

The answer “I don’t know yet” is both the truest thing kids your age can say and often the one you hate the most. Don’t hate. It’s OK not to know. Here’s a little secret. The older you get, the less certain you often become, and the more likely you are to feel smaller rather than bigger.

That’s OK. It’s a huge world. Feeling overwhelmed occasionally can be a sign of respecting its magnitude.

And if it leads to a little thing called humility, embrace that. It is one of humanity’s most precious qualities.

Trust me. The future isn’t there to hammer you. It’s a rolled-up carpet that unfolds an inch at a time. Don’t punish yourself for not having the entire floor already covered. The joy is in the reveal.

Which is where I will wrap up this little talk. Joy. There is still so much of it in this world, but perhaps not where you think.

It’s not in the Big. It’s not in the products that commercials claim will make you happy. It’s not in the movies that hound you to see “what everyone is talking about.”

Joy is in the Small. The feel of your child’s head on your shoulder. The late-night laughter you share with a friend. The cooling breeze that hits you in a blazing sun. The smell of a favorite dish your mother used to cook. The song that comes on the radio that makes you sway. A simple kiss.

None of these costs money. None requires a screen. They just need you to make the memory, then hold onto it.

Just as you should hold onto this moment. Graduation. You pass from high school to college or a job. From childhood to early adulthood. From the bedroom in your parents’ house to one that you call your own.

Cherish the change, because life is truly a collection of passages from one to the other. If you can go into one tunnel with curiosity and emerge from it anxious for the next, then, as Rudyard Kipling wrote, yours is the world and all that’s in it.

Just remember, when you get to the end, if there’s a life after this one, I’m pretty sure the first question asked won’t be:

What model iPhone did you have?

Thank you. And good luck.

• Mitch Albom writes for the Detroit Free Press. His column is distributed by Tribune Content Agency.