Will County launches new system for emergency alerts; transition ready by July 1

(file photo) Will County's new Smart 911 emergency alert system will be an "enhanced public notification system” designed to keep people informed before, during, and after emergencies, county officials said. (Photo provided by Christine Anderson)

In the midst of a busy storm season, Will County is making preparations to transition to a new countywide emergency alert system.

Will County 911 described it as an “enhanced public notification system” designed to keep people informed before, during, and after emergencies.

The new Smart 911 alert system is replacing the current Everbridge system that several Will County municipalities currently use to send out public safety messages to registered residents via text, phone, email, or application alerts.

The transition is expected to be completed by July 1.

Will County residents will have a new way starting to receive emergency alerts and important community information as the new Smart 911 system launches July 1, 2026. The system is designed to keep people informed before, during, and after emergencies. (Photo provided by Will County 911)

The current Everbridge system has been maintained by the Will County Emergency Management Agency, which also will be transitioning to the new Smart 911 system.

“We have seen a rapid increase over the years in residents signing up for emergency and community alerts, and we look forward to helping residents make a smooth transition to this new platform,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said in a release announcing the new system.

“Signing up for alerts is one of the easiest and most important steps residents can take to stay informed and prepared,” she said.

Local governments transitioning to the new alert system include Beecher, Braidwood, Crest Hill, Crete, Diamond, Joliet, Manhattan, Mokena, Monee, Rockdale, Romeoville, Wilmington, and Troy Township.

“We place a high priority on keeping our residents informed. Smart 911 allows us to do that and we encourage everyone to sign up for the service,” said Romeoville Mayor John Noak.

Allison Anderson, director of Will County Emergency Management Agency, stands in the Emergency Management Agency command center on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Existing Everbridge subscribers will receive a notification about the transition and will be encouraged to register for the new system.

In addition to traditional emergency notifications, participating communities may also send out additional community alerts, such as road closures, public safety information, community event information, service disruptions, and other important local updates, the county said,

“This new system gives Will County agencies and participating communities a modern tool to quickly share critical information with the public,” Will County 911 Chief Administrator Brian Van said in the release.

Residents who currently receive notifications via Everbridge will need to register through Smart 911 to continue to receive local community alerts, the county said.

In addition to the new alert system, the county is encouraging residents to create a Smart 911 Safety Profile to provide important information that may help 911 dispatchers and first responders during an emergency.

Residents can include details such as household members, medical information, pets, vehicles, emergency contacts, and additional addresses, including work, school, or a family member’s home, the county said.

“By registering for Smart 911, residents can receive timely, reliable alerts in the way that works best for them. Adding multiple addresses can help residents receive alerts for places that matter most to them beyond their home address,” he said.

Residents can register for the new alert system by visiting https://willcounty911.gov/smart-911/.