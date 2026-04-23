Cal Thomas: Trump at the correspondents’ dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is usually a predictable affair. Journalists and celebrities gather to reinforce their credentials as powerful insiders who should be the ones running the country.

This year’s dinner, to be held April 25 in Washington, is likely to be something quite different from previous gatherings of media elites. That’s because President Donald Trump (and first lady Melania) say they will attend after snubbing the event since 2011.

This dinner could be unique, even unsettling, because of a letter recently signed by more than 250 journalists calling on the dinner’s organizers “to forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press.”

In part, the letter says: “We believe the White House Correspondents Association should take stronger action by issuing – from the podium – a forceful defense of freedom of the press and condemnation of those who threaten that freedom, followed by a standing toast to the First Amendment. Speak forcefully, in front of the man who seeks to undermine our country’s long tradition of an independent, strong and free press.”

One can debate that last part, given the low approval ratings of the media by the public. What will make the event watchable is how Trump reacts. He might play offense and list his grievances against the media, or he can fool them by taking an approach they don’t expect: Humility and self-deprecating humor.

That was the path taken by George W. Bush at the 2006 correspondents’ dinner. Standing next to him with a lectern and presidential seal was entertainer and Bush lookalike Steve Bridges. Bridges played the part of Bush’s alter ego, saying what Bush really thought.

“Here I am at another one of these press dinners,” Bridges said. “I could be home asleep with little Barney at my feet, but no, I have to pretend I like being here.”

The real Bush: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here, as is Laura.”

Bridges: “The media really ticks me off by not editing what I say.” And “How come I can’t have dinner with the 36% of the people who like me?”

Bush made fun of himself and his mangled syntax, his low approval ratings and his vice president, Dick Cheney, whom he said “is a good man with a good heart. Well, a good man.” Cheney had a heart condition. The audience roared and applauded.

Self-deprecating humor reflects a certain level of modesty that says to people you don’t think more highly of yourself than you should. President Calvin Coolidge put it succinctly (as he always did) a century ago: “It is a great advantage to a President, and a major source of safety to the country, for him to know that he is not a great man.”

Does Trump have within him the capacity to demonstrate humility? He hasn’t yet done so either in his presidential or business life. Maybe he could fake it. In Washington, if you can fake humility, you can fake anything.

• Cal Thomas is a syndicated columnist. Readers may email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.