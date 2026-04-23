‘Senior assassin’ or ‘water wars:’ Police clarify how some graduating student games might cause confusion

A game that’s often synonymous with a rite of passage for graduating high school students has DeKalb schools and police on alert.

In response, both officials for DeKalb School District 428 and authorities for the DeKalb Police Department are urging students and their families to use caution as the end of the school year approaches.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said he is not privy to the game being played in DeKalb schools.

“They haven’t seen a spike in those type of games being played yet,” Byrd said. “Sure, they will come.”

What’s known as the “senior assassin” game is a combination of tag and a water gun fight among graduating students.

Some law enforcement agencies from across the nation have taken to social media in recent weeks to get out the word about a “senior assassin game” and the dangers it may pose to public safety. Law enforcement officials said that’s because the public could mistake a water gun for a weapon, and panic could follow.

Byrd said the game may present its share of challenges to public safety.

“Because a lot of these water guns ... those are replicas and they look pretty close to being what you consider a real, authentic firearm,” Byrd said.

Other agencies have taken to social media to clarify how the teenagers can still have fun while informing the public about the game. ABC News posted a TikTok video with a police officer explaining the rules.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office posted about a “senior water wars” game that students were likely to partake in on April 7. The Sycamore Police Department shared the message.

“We’re not trying to stop the fun,” the sheriff’s office posted. “We want everyone to be safe. Things can go wrong very quickly, so think before you act. And be respectful of others around you.”

But there have been no reported incidents in DeKalb schools of students apparently participating. DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larson said it would not be taken lightly, however.

“At DeKalb High School, we take very serious precautions when we find out different TikTok or Instagram trends,” Larson said.

Larson said offenders would face consequences in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.

She said it all “depends on, obviously, any situation” and how they’re playing it.

The district does not endorse the game, Larson said.

“That’s why we’re like, ‘Don’t engage in it,’” Larson said. “This can ruin the rest of your high school career. Don’t do it.”

The last day of school for students in DeKalb schools is May 22.