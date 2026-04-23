Underwood proposes $1.2M in funding for Metra expansion between DeKalb, Elburn

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has proposed $1.2 million in federal funding, which, if approved, could support efforts to expand Metra rail from Elburn to DeKalb.

The proposal, part of Underwood’s Community Project Funding requests in the 14th District, is one of several that could impact the DeKalb County area.

If Underwood’s federal funding request is approved, the money could be used to help the city prepare development plans and fund additional analyses needed to pursue a Union Pacific West Line extension between DeKalb and Elburn, according to a release from Underwood’s office.

“Making sure that our community’s needs are reflected in federal funding has always been a top priority of mine in Washington,” Underwood said in the release. “Our families will feel the enormous impact of these 20 projects every day. We’re making sure our drinking water is clean and safe across northern Illinois, strengthening access to quality health care in rural communities, improving our public transit systems, and so much more. I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring these federal dollars home.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has proposed $1.2 million in federal funding which, if approved, could support efforts to expand Metra rail from Elburn to DeKalb. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKalb city leaders have for years considered ways to expand a passenger train line from the suburbs to connect DeKalb directly to Chicago. In their latest move, the DeKalb City Council earlier this month approved a firm to conduct a new transit study which would focus on planning and environmental efforts needed to secure a train line.

TY Lin International Great Lakes will conduct a Planning and Environmental Leakages Study for the Union Pacific rail corridor between Elburn and DeKalb. The study will be paid for with a $400,000 IDOT grant and $100,000 in local funds, according to the city.

The new rail study will look at rail safety, environmental and community impacts, intermodal connectivity, economic feasibility, and coordination with regional plans, city documents show. The study also is a required step to pursue federal transit funding for a Metra extension, city officials have said.

The latest study follows a study approved in 2023, which looked at feasibility.

DeKalb hasn’t had a passenger rail service since 1971, according to Underwood’s office.

The city has taken more steps to study interest in passenger train lines from DeKalb to Elburn. DeKalb’s Route 12 transit bus route takes passengers from DeKalb to the Metra station in Elburn regularly. Ridership on that route – since the city reduced fares and increased frequency – has grown to nearly 43,000 passengers last year, according to city data.

The 14th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, Will and La Salle counties.