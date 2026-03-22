Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Winter cold continues as Lovina begins preparing for church services

Our ground is covered again with snow, so even though the calendar tells us spring begins on Friday, we will be patient and wait. I’m sure a lot of you readers are having much more. Hopefully, you are all safe and warm.

I have been busy cleaning corners and organizing the house, so when we start washing walls and ceilings, it will be easier. Is it just me, or does everyone have a few drawers that have a little bit of everything in them? It’s like if someone doesn’t know what to do with something, it gets put in that drawer. Or if you aren’t sure if you should keep it or throw it away, then you think you will keep it awhile to see if you might need it. Then, a few years down the road, it is still there just gathering dust. Well, that is one thing I’m trying to accomplish, which is to get rid of the clutter. If it’s something still good to keep, but I don’t need it, then I put it in a basket and ask the family if anyone wants it. If it passes all of them and is still considered junk, then I’ll trash it. I don’t think my daughters appreciate it when I try to give their children things that are halfway broken but still too good to throw away. They absolutely do not need more clutter in their homes.

It gives me a sad feeling when I go upstairs, and the bedrooms are so empty. With only our son Benjamin sleeping up there, we have so many empty beds. Son Kevin had his bedroom up there, but he can’t get up there anymore. Hopefully, someday we can put in a platform lift that he can use to get back up to his bedroom. We put in a stair lift, but since he can’t get out of his mobility scooter and to the chair, he just sleeps down here on the main floor. If we had known everything, we would not have put in the stair lift and put in a platform lift. On the platform lift, he could drive his scooter on it to go up to his bedroom. That is our goal, so we will wait and see. He is really patient about it.

The cushion on his scooter was so worn, and the bars from the seat were sticking out. Nephew Jacob had someone give him a seat that he couldn’t use, and he gave it to Kevin. Saturday, my husband Joe and son Benjamin tried to get the new seat to fit on the scooter, but it just wouldn’t. So they took parts off the old one and had son-in-law Dustin weld some pieces on, and they got it to work. It sits so much more comfortably for Kevin. He was stuck on the recliner until they were done with the seat, but I’m sure it was worth the wait.

We also bought new batteries for his scooter, so now it can go all day without a charge. It was getting very annoying for him to have the battery die, and he would have to sit and wait until it charged enough. We are so thankful for the solar power we have to charge his scooter. Kevin is 6 feet, 4 inches, tall, and so he’s a pretty big guy and needs a bigger size scooter. He was fortunate to buy this one secondhand for a reasonable price. Well enough about that. We do have so much to be thankful for.

I’m so glad that my children are so patient with me when they need assistance, and I do not always get there to help them right away. I know I would have a lot to learn if I had to depend on someone all the time. May God help me to be a cheerful caregiver. Never take your good health for granted.

Thursday, I went with Joe to his doctor’s appointment. The doctor was concerned about his fast heart rate. He doubled his blood pressure medication after his last visit, and it made a difference. His pain is mostly coming from arthritis in his back and legs. I never knew that arthritis could get so painful.

My work is still waiting for me. It doesn’t seem to disappear. Haha! God’s blessings to all!

Liz's homemade noodles (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Noodles

2 cups egg yolks, beaten

1 1/2 cups boiling water

9 cups flour

Beat egg yolks, add boiling water, and beat quickly until foamy. Pour into flour. Stir until most of the flour is mixed in. Put a lid on the bowl and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Put the dough on a floured table and roll it out. Cut into squares and put through a noodle maker, or cut by hand. Either cook noodles right away or dry them for future use. To dry, lay out and turn daily for a week, then store in an airtight container. After drying, the noodles can be frozen.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.