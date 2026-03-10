Mitch Albom: Why Johnny can’t read continues to be a problem

Let’s be honest. We love to assign shame. If we don’t like someone’s behavior? They should be ashamed. Someone’s morals? They should be ashamed.

Heck, at the State of the Union address last month, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar yelled at President Donald Trump, “You should be ashamed!” and Trump yelled it back at her and others.

Well, here is something we really should be ashamed of, and it’s not dependent on your political party.

Our kids can’t read.

In her recent State of the State speech, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed that Michigan ranks 44th in the nation for fourth-grade reading. This, in a country that already stumbles behind other nations in literacy.

Recent tests show nearly 40% of U.S. fourth graders can’t even read at a basic level, and a third of our eighth graders can’t make it through a written passage or even sum up what it means.

By the time these kids grow up, the damage has taken hold. One-fifth of all Americans are now functionally illiterate.

One in five. Can’t read.

Want to be ashamed of something? Let’s be ashamed of that.

What about the parents?

In a country this abundant, in a state this blessed, there is no reason we can’t succeed in teaching all our kids to read proficiently. But there are plenty of reasons we don’t.

Some have to do with methodology. For decades, educators have fought like Hatfields and McCoys over teaching phonics versus what’s called “balanced literacy,” using the context and pictures to guess words rather than sound them out. Heck, the famous book that helped launch this debate, “Why Johnny Can’t Read,” is now 71 years old. They’re still wrestling.

Meanwhile, funding for education is either insufficient, mismanaged or wasted. Education, despite campaign promises, is often the lowest priority in government. Some argue that teachers’ unions prioritize their own protection over kids’ achievements. And COVID-19 set us back years.

Classes are too big. Social media is too distracting. Kids prefer movies over books and videos over reading instructions. Their attention spans, thanks to TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, are too limited for the concentration that reading advancement requires.

There is truth in all this finger-pointing.

But it leaves out one guilty party.

The parents.

A page out of somebody’s book

When I was a kid, my mother used to drop me off at the local library every weekend. I was to wander around for a few hours, choose a single book, and read it during the week.

One time, when I was 7 or 8, I pulled a book off the adult shelf that interested me. It had a picture of a submarine and was called “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne. I brought it to the checkout desk.

The librarian, straight out of central casting, stared at me through her cat-eye glasses and then snapped, “This book is too hard for you. Pick one from the children’s section.”

I dutifully obeyed and chose a Curious George book instead. When my mother came to pick me up, I got in the car and laid the book in my lap.

As we drove off, my mother glanced over. “Curious George?” she asked. “Haven’t you read that before?”

“Yeah,” I said. “But the librarian wouldn’t let me take out the book I wanted.”

“Why not?”

“She said it was too hard for me.”

REEEK! My mother slammed on the brakes, backed up the car, grabbed me by the elbow and dragged me inside.

“Did you tell my son a book was too hard for him?” she yelled at the startled librarian.

“Um, well, yes,” the librarian said.

“NEVER tell a child a book is too hard for him! And never THIS child!”

My mother grabbed the Jules Verne book, shoved it in my arms and drove me home. I went to my room, opened it to the first page …

And it was too hard for me.

But I persevered. I looked up words in the dictionary. I worked my way through. I did this because it was clear that reading was something so important to my mother that she was ready to deck a librarian over it.

I share this story because children value what their parents value. If you want your child to read a book, let them see you reading one. If you want your kids to sail through comprehension, get in the boat and teach them at home. Sit with them. Sound things out. Don’t let the TV, computer or iPhone be the babysitter.

Did you know that little children who are read to regularly can hear up to a million words before they reach kindergarten? It’s a huge predictor of academic success. And it’s completely in our hands. Not school boards, legislators or policymakers.

It’s easy to shame others. But when it comes to our kids’ literacy, if we’re not using our hands to open books and our arms to embrace reading, then we should first be pointing fingers at ourselves.

• Mitch Albom writes for the Detroit Free Press. His column is distributed by Tribune Content Agency.