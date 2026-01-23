Historic Highlights: Sarah Raymond led fight to desegregate Bloomington schools

Sometimes one individual can make a difference. In the case of Sarah Raymond Fitzwilliam, she took on segregation in the schools of one of Illinois’ most important cities – and won.

Fitzwilliam overcame sexism and ignorance as she compiled a sterling record in her tenure as Bloomington superintendent from 1874 to 1892. Before that, she challenged her own school board by allowing African-American students to attend her grade school in Bloomington, breaking with the accepted practice of segregation.

Clearly, Fitzwilliam never shied from taking a stand. Born in Kendall County on Oct. 11, 1842, she was the daughter of the county sheriff and, like the rest of the family, was a fervent abolitionist. The Raymond home was a stop on the Underground Railroad, helping runaway slaves to freedom.

Sarah was a schoolteacher in Kendall County before enrolling at Illinois State University in 1862. She graduated in 1866, part of the seventh class in ISU history.

In 1868, she landed a teaching job in Bloomington at School No. 5, now the site of Bent Elementary at Walnut and Roosevelt. One Bloomington newspaper wrote that School No. 5 was full of “wild and prankish pupils,” but Raymond, as usual, took on the challenge. With her guidance, School No. 5 became “one of the best and brightest schools in all the region.”

After just a year, she was named principal of School No. 5. While there, an African-American family, who were freed slaves, petitioned to have their children attend School No. 5, which was just a block from their home. Their other choice was School No. 3, a segregated school 14 blocks away.

Raymond allowed the students to attend School No. 5, a move that was challenged in court. In June 1871, a McLean County judge upheld segregation. It may have been a temporary defeat for Raymond, who was ahead of her time. In 1874 – three years later – the state banned segregation in schools.

In 1872, Raymond transferred to the high school and was named principal a year later. In 1874, she became the first female school superintendent in Bloomington’s history.

Raymond inherited a position that was rife with problems, including a huge debt, poor bookkeeping, and a curriculum in disarray. Many believed that a woman was not qualified for the job, but Raymond quickly went to work.

She greatly improved communication with the community and standardized the curriculum and teaching methods. Raymond also published a “Manual of Instruction,” which was printed in two editions and became a national model. By 1881, the school district’s debt had been completely wiped out.

Corporal punishment was eliminated under Raymond, and tardiness dropped 70% in her first four years on the job. Similarly, disciplinary suspensions dropped 96% during her tenure.

Raymond resigned in 1892 and moved to Boston to be closer to family. While there, she married Capt. Francis Fitzwilliam, whom she had met in Bloomington in 1896. They settled in Chicago, where he died three years later.

Sarah remained in Chicago and continued her devotion to education and community service, both in her adopted city as well as Bloomington. An active statewide force in the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was instrumental in the creation of the Trotter Fountain, a Bloomington landmark.

She died on Jan. 31, 1918, and is buried in Bloomington’s Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.