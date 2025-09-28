Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: The Eichers have a family night and Lovina shares a daily diary

I am going to write a daily diary for today, Sept. 22.

First of all, happy sixth birthday to grandson Curtis. I left him a voicemail wishing him a happy birthday. I can already see him when his parents let him listen to it. Friday night was our monthly “Family Night” at Ervin and Susan’s house. Susan told me he likes to color, so we gave him color books, colored pencils and a card game. He was very happy about it. He told me he will be 6 already and the same age as his brother Ryan.

4:30 a.m. Time to get up and start another week. Son Benjamin is off from the RV factory this week. I pack Joe’s lunch and fill his water jug and coffee thermos.

5:10 a.m. Joe leaves for work. I take a nap on my recliner.

7:30 a.m. I feel so much more refreshed after that nap. I enjoy a coffee with a Long John roll. I made two batches on Friday and took some along for family night. I told the family they are Short John rolls because I made them short. Haha! They loved them! They are like a donut and best when fresh, although they are still good to dip in coffee or milk after a few days.

8:30 a.m. The boys are up, and Benjamin is making himself grilled cheese and eggs for breakfast. Kevin decides to wait until I eat. A lot of times, when it’s just Kevin and me at home, we eat closer to lunch time. I had a roll, so I’m good for now.

I get some bills paid and ready for the mail. We are having a nice, steady rain. We needed it and are so thankful for it. I won’t wash laundry today since it will not dry.

9:30 a.m. Benjamin carries in two tubs of tomatoes and one tub of red beets for me. Joe picked it all out of the garden on Saturday. I can pickle beets and tomato chunks today. Benjamin goes out to mow the field and put the horses in a different pasture.

11:30 a.m. Daughter Verena comes over and we heat up some leftover pizza for Kevin, her and me. Verena helps me peel some tomatoes. The red beets are cooking on the stove (to loosen the skins).

2 p.m. Daughter Loretta and sons Denzel and Byron come over for a while to bring some of my containers back. I take a little break to enjoy the little boys.

3 p.m. Joe is home from work and takes a nap.

3:30 p.m. Daniel Ray and Verena leave to go help Ervin and Susan tonight.

5 p.m. I am finally done with my canning. I processed 9 quarts of pickled beets and 18 quarts of tomato chunks.

6:30 p.m. Supper is leftovers from yesterday plus fresh buttered beets.

Yesterday, on Sunday, Dustin and Loretta and their children, Daniel Ray and Verena, Joseph and Grace were here for lunch. Joe put a turkey on the grill that we still had in our freezer. Also on the menu were mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cheese, sliced tomatoes, ice cream and Long John rolls. Daniel Ray and Verena made pizza bites to snack on. They layered Ritz crackers, cheese and pepperoni and baked it. It was a good snack. After lunch, we played Life On The Farm. Our family loves to play that game.

7 p.m. Son Ben went on his bike, and Kevin went on his mobility scooter for a ride. Joe and I are ready to sit back and relax.

Time for bed. Goodnight, sweet dreams. God bless!

Sheets of Long John rolls were made for Family Night. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Long John Rolls

1 cup lukewarm water

2 packages active dry yeast

1 cup milk

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground nutmeg

6 to 7 cups bread flour

Oil for frying

Pour the water into a small bowl and then add the yeast and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside. Scald the milk and let it cool to lukewarm. Add the milk to the dissolved yeast.

Blend eggs, butter, sugar, salt and nutmeg until well blended, and then add to the milk and yeast mixture. Gradually add flour until the dough is elastic and easy to handle. Knead until you form a round ball. Put in a bowl and cover with wax paper. Put it in a warm place and let it rise until doubled in size, about 2 hours. Punch down and divide the dough into 2 large pieces. Roll out each piece to a 3/4-inch thickness. Cut into 7-inch oblong pieces. Let it rise again.

Frying Long Johns

Heat vegetable shortening in a deep pan to a depth of 2 to 3 inches until very hot. Fry the rolls in batches until golden, 2 minutes on each side. Frosting may be added if desired, once the rolls have cooled.

