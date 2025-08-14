Eye On Illinois: Should elections board collect more or less info about registered voters?

If you’ve been following the developments in the U.S. Department of Justice asking our State Board of Elections to produce its entire registration database, it’s definitely wise to read Tuesday’s Capitol Fax blog post covering the ISBE’s response: tinyurl.com/VoterRollsIL.

The short version is the agency will waive a $500 fee to provide the datasets it already sells to political committees and government bodies, will not hand over birthdates, Social Security numbers or other state identifiers and seeks another month to respond to remaining inquiries.

Aside from the larger issues, this public squabble has been illuminating to those who spend little time considering what data different state government agencies collect and keep, which parts are protected and how it’s all used in the name of administering the services our taxes fund.

Every time someone suggests consolidating or streamlining various public operations, there’s a counterargument regarding the importance of local versus state versus federal control and concerns about privacy, protection and simply letting subject-matter experts do their jobs.

Consider a state ID number issued at birth and attached for life to driver licensing, voter registration and taxes. Good idea or terrifying?

HAVE YOUR SAY: The Aug. 4 column mentioned Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias asking the General Assembly to enact House Bill 3482, which would ban automobile insurance companies from setting rates by factoring credit scores or ages for those 50 and older. In furtherance of that goal, Giannoulias partnered with ActionNetwork.org to create an online form for people to provide testimonials:

“Has your auto insurance gone through the roof? Were you blindsided by a rate increase? We’re looking to find the truth behind what’s driving these high rates and to illustrate unfair and discriminatory practices.”

The form and more of the Driving Change awareness campaign are at ilsos.gov/special/driving_change.

GET OFF THE SIDELINES: From grade school up, youth sports is a massive (yet somehow still growing) enterprise, and good officials are an essential component. With a new school year beginning and sanctioned elementary and high school competitions already underway, not to mention all the club sports relying on state certification to identify quality referees and judges, consider this a personal invitation from a licensed baseball umpire to get off the sidelines and into the action.

The process couldn’t be easier – visit ihsa.org/officials/become-an-official to start. Rules examinations are online and open-book, web-based clinics are tremendously helpful and officiating is a rewarding way to connect with young people. Most parents, coaches and players are gracious and thankful.

Officials pay annual fees and buy their own uniforms and equipment, but usually working just a few contests can cover the startup costs. Provisional licenses are available at age 15, and 17-year-olds can be fully certified.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.