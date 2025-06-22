Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Getting to know Verena and Daniel Ray

I am Lovina’s “English” friend Ruth, and since Lovina is busy with wedding preparations this week and recovering next week, I am filling in for her for the next two columns.

This past Saturday, the tables and benches were set up in the shed for next Friday’s wedding meals. Then the tablecloths, plates, silverware, cups, etc., were placed and are ready for the first meal serving after the morning wedding. The couple chose an ocean theme, so the tablecloths are shades of blue, which look like beautiful ocean water.

Daniel’s family, Verena’s family, sisters Emma and Verena and all the children pitched in and made quick work of getting the tables ready. I have known Lovina for over 20 years and have attended weddings, funerals and church with her over the years and I am still impressed with how everyone pitches in and works together. If there is complaining, I have not heard it. I hear laughter, teasing and even a bit of shenanigans.

I wanted to get to know Verena and Daniel Ray better as a couple, and thought maybe you did also, so today I visited with them for a bit and asked them some questions. I appreciate them taking time from their busy week to share their love story with all of us.

Daniel Ray is the third-born child of Alvin and Elsie Gingerich and has seven brothers and two sisters, ranging in age from 23 to 6. He is the first in the family to be married. Verena is the third of Joe and Lovina’s eight children and is the sixth to be married.

Daniel Ray and Verena went to the same school and the same church as they grew up. Daniel was friends with Verena’s brothers, mainly Kevin, and would often come and hang out at the Eicher house. He would pick up Kevin and cousin Steven to go around picking up cans so they could bring them to the recycling center for money. Since Kevin and Steven both have Muscular Dystrophy, they were not able to get in and out of the buggy to get the cans so Daniel would get them. They would all go to the recycling center together and Daniel would give the two boys all the money and then buy them lunch with his own money. He said he knew they didn’t have a way to make money and they were his friends, so he enjoyed helping them out and spending time with them.

When sister Lovina and her now husband Daniel were dating, they would have game nights with friends and Verena and Daniel Ray would both be there. When Verena moved out on her own, she would host game nights with groups of friends and Daniel Ray would attend. Verena says one time at her house, her mobility scooter fell over with her on it, and Daniel Ray came to help her up, and that was the first time she realized she had feelings for him. They went on their first date in September 2023, and Verena said it was the first date she had been on where a boy actually took her out to a restaurant, and she was very impressed. Other boys she had gone out with in the past had spent time at her house with her, but had never taken her out to eat.

After going together for a time, they started talking about marriage. They originally thought about getting married in the fall of 2026, but after talking with Daniel’s dad, they decided to get married sooner. He advised them that even though they will have been dating for just less than two years when they get married that it was enough time to know if it was right. And as I listen to Verena and Daniel talk and interact with each other, I think he gave good advice. They are both very mature and obviously in love.

To get married, they both have to be members of the church. That means taking instruction for nine Sundays, then being baptized. Two weeks later is the Ordung Church, which is when, after the regular service, the Bishop goes over the rules of the church and the members commit to following them. Two weeks later, at the next service is Communion Church. These special services are held twice a year, and anyone getting married must participate in all three before their wedding.

When asked what attracted them to each other, Daniel didn’t hesitate with his answer. He says Verena is funny, smart and beautiful. She says Daniel is easy to talk to, treats her normally, meaning he doesn’t see her disability, he sees her for who she is.

Brother Kevin was there during our time together and told the story of how last Christmas, his mom asked what he was going to get Verena for a gift. He told her that he had already given her his best friend, what else can he give her? He also shared that Verena is a girl version of him, and that’s why Daniel likes her. We all had a good laugh.

Verena and Daniel Ray – May your union be wrapped in prayer, strengthened by grace, and sustained by God’s unending love.

God Bless!

Setting the tables for Verena and Daniel Ray's wedding. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Simple Salad Dressing

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of honey

1-2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

Whisk all together and serve on your favorite salad. Good with spinach, blueberries, feta cheese and candied pecans.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.