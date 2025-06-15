Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Eicher family busy with wedding preparations

It is a nice sunny Sunday afternoon with a pleasant temperature of 75 degrees. It is great porch-sitting weather. We attended church services this morning, hosted by our neighbors. My cousin Lovina, her husband Pete and some of their family was there. It was good to visit with her again. I was surprised to see her. Their daughter is getting married in July, so we are both extra busy in our lives at the moment.

I was surprised to hear that this is the sixth of her children also getting married. She has 18 grandchildren. I don’t know why I forget that while our family is growing, others also have children getting married and having children. It’s probably because we don’t often see each other that reality doesn’t sink in right away.

Lovina’s dad, Chris, was my mother’s only brother. We spent a lot of our childhood days together. We would help each other butcher hogs or cook apple butter in large quantities. Lovina and Pete live on uncle Chris and Lizzie’s farm. Lots of memories of years gone by.

Yesterday was a busy work day here. A lot of jobs were completed for the upcoming wedding of daughter Verena and Daniel Ray. Daniel Ray’s family and all of our family assisted us with our work. The house siding was power-washed; the pole barn was washed out well; flower and garden beds were weeded; and sidewalks, pavement and cement were all power-washed. Windows, doors, cabinets and walls were cleaned in the pole barn. Basement and breezeway windows also were cleaned. The younger children scrubbed the porch railings. Trimming was done around the fence lines, etc.

We sure appreciated all of their help. Joe grilled 40 pounds of chicken for lunch. I made creamed potatoes and dinner rolls to go along with that. Desserts were brought in.

On Friday evening, most of our family had supper at daughter Loretta and Dustin’s. We enjoyed spaghetti, banana poppers, grilled whole chicken, chips, applesauce, cookies and cake. I had washed a lot of my clothes that day, plus finished with my sewing, so it was a treat not to cook supper. Plus, I got to enjoy some time with my children and grandchildren while not working. Little Kylie is now 5 months old and is at such a fun age. She’s a real chatterbox. She weighs 13 pounds now. She’s a petite little girl.

I sewed my son Kevin a new pair of pants for the wedding. I finished my dress, cape and apron, and also sewed my daughter Verena’s wedding dress. She will wear a colonial blue-colored wedding dress with a white cape and apron. The moms will wear the color happy teal dresses. The cooks will wear the color royal blue, and the sisters will wear a peacock color. The table waiter girls will wear aqua.

This coming Wednesday, my daughters and daughter-in-law will come to help do the last-minute cleaning. We have a new garage door ordered, and plans are to install that Tuesday evening. We also want to restain the ramp, steps and stain the garden beds for the first time. Our to-do list is gradually getting jobs crossed off. The cook wagon, cooler and wedding supply wagon will all come Friday. On Saturday, we will set the tables for the wedding. We usually can seat about 350 at one setting. This is a lot of plates, glasses, silverware, coffee cups, serving bowls, etc., to unpack. The wedding wagon owners usually want you to take a count of how many of each item there is, and then it is recounted when it’s put back in. If anything gets lost or broken, then we have to pay the cost of it. On the bright side, though, we don’t have to borrow dishes, stoves, etc., for the wedding. When Joe and I were married, we didn’t have the wedding wagons available to rent, and everything was borrowed.

Daughter Elizabeth had her 31st birthday on Saturday, June 14. I wish her many more happy, healthy years. She was our firstborn and made us parents for the first time. We named her after my mother. God bless you, dear daughter, on your birthday and always.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, I will be at the South Bend Farmers Market in Indiana from 8 to 11 a.m. for a book signing. I will have books there to sell. The market is at 1105 Northside Blvd. I will be near the main office. I hope to meet some of you there!

God bless!

Lovina Eicher's raised garden beds (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Creamed Potatoes

6-8 potatoes

Seasoning of your choice to taste

2 heaping tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

8 ounces shredded colby cheese or sliced cheese also can be used

Peel and dice potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Put potatoes in a 4-quart pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Mix flour and milk together and whisk until smooth. Stir into the potatoes. Add seasoning. If you need it thicker, just mix more flour and milk. Add cheese and stir.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.