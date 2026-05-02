Grundy Area Vocational Center, Morris Fire Department team to create path for new firefighters

The Grundy Area Vocational Center and Morris Fire Protection District are teaming up to create a pathway for new firefighters directly from high school.

Instructor Craig Mateski announced the partnership while awarding Barrett Pennington, a GAVC student, with the Firefighter Candidate of the Year award during Wednesday’s GAVC Award Ceremony in Coal City.

He said the partnership was established while working closely with Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes, and it creates an opportunity for students.

“Through this collaboration, we’re launching a paid apprenticeship program that will be offered exclusively to graduates of our fire science program,” Mateski said. “This apprenticeship will provide fire academy training along with paid reimbursement for both EMT and paramedic school.”

Mateski said apprentices will be hired and compensated to work five 24-hour shifts per month, which will give them valuable real world experience while continuing their education.

“Even more exciting is the participants will earn preference points toward becoming firefighters with the Morris Fire Department when they reach the age of 21,” Mateski said. “We are incredibly grateful to Chief Steffes and the Morris Fire Department for their partnership and their belief in our students and program.”