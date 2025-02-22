Eye On Illinois: Who ultimately holds power of the Statehouse purse?

Who holds the balance of power in state government? The annual budgeting process invites exploring that question.

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered the annual budget and state of the state address Wednesday. He called the $55.2 billion spending plan “responsible and balanced,” while Capitol News Illinois explained “The plan factors in a better-than-expected economic outlook for the coming fiscal year after the governor’s office originally projected a multi-billion-dollar shortfall in November. Pritzker also proposed a significant spending reduction compared to the November estimate while still increasing spending over current-year levels.”

CNI also reported on General Assembly Democrats who didn’t like what they heard. About 25% of all lawmakers belong to either the Black or Latino caucuses, with some members already announcing they wouldn’t vote for the budget as proposed.

Which is exactly what we might hope to see happen. After all, lawmakers are the ones who actually enact the budget, ideally reaching a compromise and sending something to the governor for a signature. If legislators don’t like what Pritzker proposed, they can and should offer their own suggestions.

For example, state Sen. Javier Cervantes, D-Chicago, said the Latino Caucus was “profoundly disappointed” in a proposal to eliminate Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults, a program extending Medicaid-like benefits to certain people, ages 42-64, who aren’t U.S. citizens and meet low-income thresholds.

Pritzker said the move would save $330 million in the general fund. He also wants to cut $99 million in spending on facilities used to process immigrants bused into Illinois from other states. Those cuts allow spending on PreK-12 public schools to again grow by $350 million – as a 2017 law requires – while also keeping $3 million for a state literacy plan and an extra $1.3 million for career and technical education.

The governor can’t just pull the plug on those programs in the current fiscal year as the money is already appropriated. Abruptly reversing course would be disruptive, unwise and likely illegal. Still, lawmakers can extend the spending past June 30 if they find enough votes. But, Pritzker cautioned, “If you come to the table looking to spend more, I’m going to ask you where you want to cut.”

It’s fair to acknowledge that this dynamic altogether sidesteps legislative Republicans, who lack enough votes in either chamber to tank any proposal. The spending negotiations process has for many years been an intramural affair. Owing to that reality, legislative Democrats whose priorities differ from Pritzker’s might find their input just as valuable as that of GOP colleagues.

Stte Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, pointedly said, “Every legislator should have a seat at the table so we may craft an accountable and transparent budget.”

No power is more meaningful than who spends the people’s money.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.