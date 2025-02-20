Here’s what Illinois Valley lawmakers said about Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget address

Gov. JB Pritzker has proposed growing spending by about $2 billion without new income or service taxes in the upcoming fiscal year. (Jerry Nowicki)

Spending and revenues would each grow by about 3% under the proposal laid out Wednesday during the governor’s annual budget address, with total general revenue fund spending growing to $55.2 billion.

For the full story on the governor’s address, go to:

[ Pritzker proposes $2B in spending growth without new income or service taxes ]

Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris

Rezin said the governor’s proposed budget relies on “overly optimistic revenue projections and gimmicks to appear balanced, only for taxpayers to be left with the consequences when reality sets in.”

“This year is no different, as he has put forward a budget proposal that exceeds $55 billion, making it the largest spending plan in Illinois history,” Rezin said. “At a time when hardworking families are making tough financial decisions to keep up with the rising cost of living, the Governor is doing the opposite. His budget represents a nearly 40% increase since he took office, far outpacing the growth of Illinois families’ incomes. Instead of prioritizing fiscal responsibility, he continues to place the burden on taxpayers to fund his ever-expanding government, ignoring the financial realities that everyday Illinoisans face.”

Rezin said she was encouraged the governor said he would scale back non-citizen health care.

“I remain skeptical about the long-term sustainability of his overall budget proposal,” Rezin said. “This budget will not be real until we see the final numbers later this spring and a true commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon

Arellano said the budget proposal highlights ongoing fiscal mismanagement and a troubling financial path.

“Since taking office, Gov. Pritzker has made history by passing the largest budgets in Illinois' history,” Arellano said. “At a time when families across our state are tightening their belts to make ends meet, this administration is doubling down on even more spending. More spending means more taxes, and what the Governor failed to mention in his speech — but included in his proposal — is a tax hike on Illinois job creators. These are just more ways to take money out of Illinoisans’ pockets."

Arellano also said he was encouraged to hear the Governor listening to Republicans in his proposal to rolling back free healthcare for non-citizens.

“In the months ahead, we must focus on real solutions—property tax relief, safer streets, better schools and meaningful economic growth," Arellano said. “We must also address our state’s pension shortfalls without shifting the burden onto local municipalities. Illinois families deserve leaders who respect their paychecks, not politicians who treat them as a blank check for bigger government.”

Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon

“Unfortunately for Illinois, Gov. Pritzker proposed the largest budget in the history of Illinois, bringing the total budget growth to nearly $15 billion, a 37% jump, since he took office,” Balkema said. “I mean think about that for a minute. Has your income increased even close to that percentage in the last few years?

“This plan has some encouraging aspects, including a commitment to reevaluating certain state-funded programs. However, as always, the real test will be in the final budget negotiations. We have seen time and time again that promises made in a budget address do not always translate into action.

“My focus remains on ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and in a way that reflects the priorities of Illinois families. I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft a budget that serves our state in a sustainable way.”

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville

“For too long, a select few have crafted the budget behind closed doors, shutting out the voices of taxpayers and their representatives,” Davis said. “These antics must end. Every legislator should have a seat at the table so we may craft an accountable and transparent budget, working for all the people of Illinois.

“But let’s be clear — the most alarming part of (Wednesday’s) address wasn’t just the bad math, it was the outright dangerous rhetoric. The Governor comparing everyday Americans concerned about border security to Nazis is appalling. It’s reckless, divisive and frankly beneath the office he holds. Illinoisans deserve better."

State Rep. Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora

“Instead of focusing on bringing costs down for hard-working Illinois families, the Governor chose name-calling and fearmongering in his speech,” Tipsword said. “And no amount of blaming President Trump can erase the bad decisions Illinois Democrats have made under this Governor’s leadership. House Republicans will continue to advocate for economic growth through sound policies, reducing costs, and opposing any tax increases.”

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon

Fritts was critical Pritzker didn’t reign in spending habits aat a time when he said Illinoisans are cutting back spending.

“It’s long overdue for the majority party to start making budget cuts the same way hardworking Illinoisans have been forced to do for years,” Fritts said.

Fritts also was critical of the governor’s rhetoric toward the president.

“I, for one, am sick and tired of the same rhetoric, deceit, and blame that comes from the majority party in Illinois,” Fritts said. “The Governor wants to criticize what he refers to as an ‘authoritarian regime.’ Perhaps the Governor has short-term memory loss, but I remember just a few years ago when he exercised authoritarian rule over Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic under the guise of public health. What about the schools he forced to close, the children he forced to mask and the hardworking men and women he left out to dry while he enjoyed the freedom of Wisconsin and Florida? This failed attempt to score political points on the current Presidential administration is nothing more than Gov. Pritzker throwing stones from his own glass mansion.”

State Rep. Amy ‘Murri’ Briel, D-Ottawa

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria

Spain called Pritzker’s speech highly political, believing the governor was addressing the country more than the state and looking at higher political aspirations, such as the presidency.

Spain said the state is facing challenges of loss of population, high taxes and lack of economic growth.

“Yet we continue to spend more and more,” he said. “That’s the record Pritzker will have to reconcile.”

Spain also warned about the state playing the role as antagonizer with the president, saying he doesn’t want the state to be involved in constant bickering.