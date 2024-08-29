Eye On Illinois: Madigan’s lawyers seek to narrow feds’ picture of alleged corruption

What’s something most people don’t understand about your job?

Back in my beat reporter days, it seemed every week I talked to someone who was shocked we wouldn’t keep something out of the paper just because they asked. “Did it happen?” we’d say. “Well yeah, I just don’t want anyone to know.” And in the paper it went.

As the focus of my writing shifted, I began to learn something I didn’t understand about trial lawyers: They spend remarkable effort arguing technicalities because that might help avoid getting to the actual discussion of who did what and why.

Often this thought occurs to me when reading about lawsuits dismissed for lack of standing. I’m no legal professor, but generally this means you can’t sue because you don’t like something, you have to show some sort of actual or potential loss of something already protected by law. Plaintiffs and defendants will haggle over whether a case belongs in state or federal court and which laws should apply, and while that’s all important and above board, those maneuvers can also sidestep the underlying dispute.

Today’s object lesson is slightly different. On Monday, lawyers for former House Speaker Michael Madigan asked a judge to bar a great deal of evidence from his upcoming federal racketeering trial, calling “irrelevant” allegations concerning influence of power outside the issues specifically tied to ComEd and energy legislation.

Federal prosecutors seek to enhance the picture they’re painting in a 23-count indictment covering allegations from 2011 to 2019. Madigan’s lawyers are just trying to limit as much as possible what a jury will hear and consider. That defense strategy reminds us verdicts reflect only parts of the whole.

LEVERAGING LIBRARIES: The Secretary of State’s Office Monday identified 18 libraries throughout the state where people can now access legal information and assistance. Called Court Access Library Centers, the pilot project partners with the Chicago Bar Foundation and Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice and will allow people to access and file documents as well as make remote court appearances.

The state says it identified the pilot sites based on where the services would be most beneficial, has trained librarians and will certify Court Library Navigators to focus specifically on divorce, child custody, domestic violence, wills, trusts, estates, housing and consumer debt. Read more at tinyurl.com/LibraryCourtAccess or call 833-411-1121.

SAVE THOSE RECEIPTS: The state revenue department issued a timely reminder of the Illinois Education Expense Credit, which allows income tax credits of 25% on K-12 expenses exceeding $250, things like tuition, book rental and lab fees. The credit limit is $750 per return and is not applicable to filers who exceed certain income limits. For more information visit tinyurl.com/Pub-112.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.