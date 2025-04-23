Write Team: The story behind those pesky Asian beetles

A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about the migration of the Asian beetle. I was recently reminded of the column as I was schlepping my garbage to the curb on a Friday morning.

I was reminded because I felt a sting on my arm, looked down, and there was a little beetle, with a snide look on his face, looking back at me.

What I’m talking about is the Harmonia axyridis, or as we more commonly refer to it, the Asian beetle. At first we thought they were just little cute lady bugs and, in some countries they are known as the Japanese Ladybug. My British friends call them the Harlequin ladybird.

According to sources, the Asian beetle first arrived in America in the early 1900s as a way to keep aphids in control. Aphids, also known as plant lice (now there’s a lovely name), are small plant eating insects that will munch down on just about any plant. Specifically, they love and therefore suck the sap of phloem vessels in plants. Once a phloem vessel is punctured, the sap, which is under high pressure, is forced into the aphid’s little food canal. As they feed, aphids often transmit plant viruses to the plant and, BINGO, that’s where the problem lies. Or does it lay? Either way, in the early 1900s aphids were wrecking havoc with crops, primarily in the South and East and so in an effort to stem the tide of destruction, some well meaning scientists started to look for a solution to this plight.

After some quick but exhaustive research, scientist discovered that aphids had several natural enemies in nature; the hoverfly larvae, parasitic wasps, crab spiders and our friend, the Asian beetle. Ruling out the first two, simply because of the names, and not wanting to be “that guy” responsible for the population explosion of the crab spider, scientist settled on the Asian beetle.

The latest version, for lack of a better word, of the Asian beetle was introduced to the U.S. in the early 1980s. This time, the aphids were causing considerable damage to pecan trees, particularly in the Southeast. Fearing outrage from the pie eating community, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tried our speckled little friends, flown in directly from Asia. After a period of time, USDA scientists concluded that their attempts had been unsuccessful so, their plans of introducing more Asian beetles were scrapped.

If history has taught us anything, it has taught us that nature cannot be contained. The beetles population quickly spread to other states and by 1991 the little dudes were flourishing in the Midwest. And in 2025, they continue to be a royal pain in the neck.

Last winter, I had an Asian beetle in my office, flitting around, landing on various objects. Annoying really. First, it landed on my mouse so I gave it a little brush-off. Then it landed on the “D” key on my keyboard so again, I brushed it off. And then, without me knowing it, it landed on my coffee cup and I took a sip of not only coffee the little Asian beetle as well. That ticked me off so I took the little Asian beetle, opened my window and the storm window, and threw the little Asian beetle in a frozen little pile of snow in 2 degree temperatures. It landed on its back with its little legs kicking in the air. Then the kicking started to slow. Then the kicking stopped. Poor little Asian beetle.

That’s what you get for ruining my coffee.

