Write Team: A springtime reflection, a nudge to revive the garden

Spring has arrived and the familiar urge to revive my garden stirs within me once more.

Each year, I embark on this journey with the best intentions – dreaming of vine-ripened tomatoes, fragrant herbs to enhance my cooking and a kaleidoscope of colors that promise to transform my yard into a vibrant oasis.

Yet, like clockwork, the trials of summer arrive, testing my resolve. Tomato cages topple, unwelcome guests in the form of bugs and critters make their presence known. And my flowers seem to always decide to bloom in a complete solo act, as if they missed the memo on synchronized beauty. It’s in these moments that I find myself in awe of seasoned gardeners whose meticulous procedures seem to withstand every challenge, season after season.

This year, however, I approach my garden with renewed determination. Armed with lessons learned over the years, I’m determined to craft a layout that not only beautifies but sustains. It’s a commitment to nurturing my garden with regular care and attention, knowing that the rewards – both in taste and beauty – will be worth every effort.

Gardening, I’ve come to realize, is not just a seasonal hobby but a lifelong journey of growth and learning. It’s about embracing the unpredictability of nature while celebrating its bounty. As I plan my garden layout once again, I embark on what feels like a lifelong plan – a commitment to patience, cultivating love and reaping the abundant benefits it promises.

I’m not giving up. This spring, as I dig into the soil and sow the seeds of another season, I do so with hope and anticipation. For in the cycle of planting, nurturing and harvesting lies a profound connection to nature’s rhythms and a reminder of life’s ever-unfolding beauty.

I’m reminding myself that the key is regular care – and having the patience of showing up for my garden every day, giving it some love and watching it grow.

It sounds a lot like a life plan, doesn’t it? Keep showing up, keep learning and keep growing.

So here’s to another spring, another try and another chance to enjoy the little joys of gardening. With a bit of patience (and maybe sturdier tomato cages), I just might get there.

Sally M. Van Cura is the former executive director of La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates and has held many other leadership roles for nonprofit organizations throughout the Illinois Valley.