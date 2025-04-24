Aviles: Explore it all at upcoming Local Showcase and Spring Show

Summer camps, local vendors, and job opportunities – the Local Showcase & Spring Show has it all!

Looking for a fun spring event for the whole family? Don’t miss the free-to-attend Local Showcase & Spring Show from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

With more than 100 vendors attending, this is your chance to discover and connect with local businesses and organizations in a fun way! Vendors will be on site to engage the community with interactive displays, live demonstrations, giveaways, raffles, games, swag, and more. Concessions will also be available for purchase during the event. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect with our vibrant community!

Every member of the family has something to look forward to at the Local Showcase & Spring Show with a Kid’s Campground featuring activities and information about local summer camps. Summer camps will include NIU’s Athletics for youth through high school, STEAM for youth through middle school, and Visual and Performing Arts for youth through high school.

Job seekers can explore employment opportunities and resources offered by local businesses and organizations. Whether you’re looking for a full-time position, part-time work, or a summer job, this event is a great opportunity to connect face-to-face with potential employers, ask questions, and learn more about openings in a variety of industries. Bring your resume and get ready to make meaningful connections!

Whether you’re a family looking for a fun afternoon, a job seeker exploring new opportunities, or a community member wanting to connect with local businesses, the Local Showcase & Spring Show has something for you.

Kids will love the interactive activities in the Kid’s Campground, while adults can enjoy discovering new products and services, and networking with area professionals. It’s a celebration of all the exciting things our community has to offer this spring!

The Local Showcase & Spring Show is the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s biggest event of the year and is presented by XCEL Orthopedics Clinic. To learn more visit dekalb.org, follow along on social media @dekalbilchamber, or contact the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at 815-756-6306.