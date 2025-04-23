Toby Moore: What if time isn’t fixed, but something you can shape?

Does the U.S. military possess technology capable of bending time and space?

Michael Kratsios, the White House science adviser, remarked this past week, “Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated, cause things to grow, and improve productivity.”

That could be a statement geared to intimidate our enemies, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s telling the truth.

DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, isn’t exactly known for its modest goals. These are the same people who’ve dabbled in weather modification, psychic warfare, invisibility cloaks and aircraft that all but scream alien tech.

As a longtime listener of “Coast to Coast AM” with George Noory – a show I’m proud to say my father appeared on twice to discuss the tragic plane crash that claimed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper – I’ve spent years entertaining the possibilities of the strange, the fringe and the not-so-easily dismissed.

This brings me to another time-bending story that doesn’t involve black-budget tech but the power of the human mind.

Back in 1980, an interesting report for the U.S. Army would eventually land in the CIA’s archives. The title? “Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process.” If it sounds like a sci-fi manual, that’s because it practically is.

The report explores the possibility that we can naturally access altered states of consciousness – states where time, space and even physical reality don’t behave the way we think they do. Using something called Hemi-Sync, a brainwave-altering technique developed by the Monroe Institute, the Gateway Process suggests that with enough mental focus, we can transcend the physical body entirely.

And it’s not just theoretical. The report was funded, studied and taken seriously enough by intelligence agencies to remain classified for decades.

But you don’t need classified documents to toy with time. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in perception – and a powerful enough intention.

In the 1980 film “Somewhere in Time,” Christopher Reeve plays a playwright so obsessed with a woman from the past that he wills himself back to 1912. No machine, no portal – just pure belief and focus. He changes his clothes, removes all signs of the present, meditates, visualizes … and suddenly, he’s there. In love and living in another era, but that’s Hollywood, right?

If you ask Dr. Joe Dispenza, maybe it’s not that far off.

Dispenza, a neuroscientist and author who’s made a career of studying the intersection of thought and biology, teaches that the brain doesn’t know the difference between a real experience and a vividly imagined one. “Where you place your attention is where you place your energy,” he says. “If you can mentally rehearse a future and emotionally embrace it as if it’s happening now, your body begins to believe it’s real.”

That belief, he said, is the catalyst for change. Internal change. External change. Cellular-level, reality-bending change.

He teaches that the quantum model of reality suggests all possibilities exist in the present moment. By mentally rehearsing a desired future and emotionally embracing it as if it’s happening now, we can condition our bodies to believe it’s real, thereby influencing our reality.

Physicist David Bohm believed that time may be a secondary effect – an unfolding of a deeper, implicate order.

Max Planck, the father of quantum theory, once said, “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness.”

In other words, reality might not be something that happens to us. It could happen through us.

What if time isn’t fixed, but relative – not just in Einstein’s equations, but in our day-to-day experience of reality?

So what do we do with that?

Maybe nothing. Maybe everything.

Maybe the next time you catch yourself trapped in routine, convinced that life is fixed and time is ticking in one direction, you pause and wonder: What else is possible?

Not in a metaphorical way – but in a very real, very strange, very human way.

Because if time can stretch, and reality can bend – even just a little – then maybe your future isn’t something you wait for.

Maybe it’s something you reach back from and pull toward you.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.