Views: Lawmakers must step up and address opioid crisis

Like everywhere across the U.S., Illinois continues to struggle with the opioid crisis, but rural communities like Johnson County face unique challenges in addressing this epidemic. Many residents in our community struggle to access basic health care services, and finding quality, affordable addiction treatment can be even more difficult. When one of our neighbors develops an opioid dependency and can’t get the care they need, the ripple effects are felt throughout the community – impacting families, straining law enforcement and stretching our limited local resources even thinner.

As the state’s attorney for Johnson County, I’ve got a front row seat to this crisis. Our law enforcement officers, who already work under immense pressure, are often the first responders to overdose calls. More of these cases than you can imagine can be traced back to a prescription opioid used to manage pain. It’s time for Illinois to ensure that safe and effective pain management options are available to every patient before they are ever put on a path toward opioid dependency, despite the best intentions of their providers.

One step toward tackling this crisis is passing Senate Bill 1238, legislation that would make it easier for residents in our state to access nonopioid pain treatment options. This bill would prevent health insurance companies from denying a patient coverage of a non-opioid in favor of an opioid drug, ensuring patients can choose safer pain treatment options without financial or bureaucratic barriers.

SB 1238 also recognizes that not enough people know about the non-opioid options on the market, and patients can’t choose a treatment option they don’t know exists. To fix this, the legislation would allow the Illinois Department of Public Health to author and publish a pamphlet to educate patients and providers about non-opioid pain treatments.

These policy changes are crucial for protecting Illinois residents from the devastating effects of opioid addiction. By making non-opioid alternatives more accessible and affordable, we can keep patients off the path to opioid addiction. This is not just a public health issue; it’s a matter of public safety and fiscal responsibility. Every overdose call strains emergency response resources, and every new case of opioid addiction adds to the long-term health care and law enforcement costs our state must bear.

SB 1238 is a commonsense proposal that puts patients first, prioritizes public safety, and helps break the cycle of opioid addiction before it begins. I urge the Illinois Legislature to pass this bill and take a critical step toward combating the opioid crisis in our state. Illinoisans deserve better than a system that prioritizes opioids over safer, nonaddictive treatments. I urge our state lawmakers to pass this bill.

• Jeremy Lloyd is the state’s attorney in Johnson County.