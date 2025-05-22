Memorial Day events planned in Oregon and Polo

Oregon VFW members salute as two wreathes are placed on Lorado Taft's Soldier and Sailor Monument on the Ogle County Courthouse Lawn as part of 2024 Memorial Day services. This year's services begin at the courthouse with a service following at Riverside Cemetery and more events at the VFW Post home starting at 11 a.m. (Earleen Hinton)

Two Ogle County communities are offering Memorial Day events on Monday, May 26.

In Oregon, Oregon VFW Post 8739 has announced this schedule of events:

9 a.m. Place wreaths at the historic Ogle County Courthouse

10 a.m. Service beings at Riverside Cemetery (200 block of N. Third St.) Scouts will raise the flag and place flowers on graves. The speaker will be retired CMS Robert Coulter followed by a rifle salute and “Taps”.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the VFW (1310 W. Washington St.) Bounce house, games for kids, food trucks, local vendors, 50/50 raffle, and silent auction and bake sale. Lightning Bingo will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

Polo’s Memorial Day Parade will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Veterans will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Lamplight (124 E. Mason St.) The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will head west down Mason Street then north on state Route 26 to Fairmount Cemetery for the ceremony.