OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group is offering an Art Glass Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 28 at the Conover Square Eagles Nest Art Group Studio.

The workshop will be taught by artist Valerie Butcher of Rock Falls and is open to everyone and not limited to just ENAG members.

The cost is $35 and includes all of the glass and tools required to create your personally designed bird.

Register by calling Valerie at 815-441-2161 or email her at vabutcher@outlook.com