PorchFest returns to Mt. Morris this Saturday, June 10

MT. MORRIS – The sixth annual Encore! PorchFest Mt. Morris – an ultimate grassroots community music festival – will be filling the streets of Mt. Morris with live music Saturday.

“Many favorites from past years, along with some new musicians, will perform 45-minute sets on community porches and lawns throughout the festival area between 1 and 5 p.m.,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event’s organizers. “The audience picks their choices from a schedule and moves from location to location. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in the grass, walk or ride your bike.”

Performing this year are:

1–2 p.m.

Goin Postal Unplugged, Classic Rock, Ballads, Country and more; Kalnins’, 111 West Main St.

Grass Attack, Plays a range of styles from Country and Folk to Newgrass and Bluegrass; Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

Wattle & Daub, Authentic acoustic voice, rooted in passion and the power of the Folk; Bold’s, 109 East Front St.

Who Drank All the Tequila, Acoustic rock with a bluegrass vibe. Guitar, Bass and Mandolin; Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

2–3 p.m.

Korey Pepper, Gritty areas of ‘90s grunge and alternative rock, including Pearl Jam, Collective Soul and more; Taylor’s, 111 West Front St.

Harold Harrison, Folk, country and original songs. Guitar & vocals; Mt. Morris Library, 105 South McKendrie Ave.

Louise Price & John Dickson, Acoustic duet and solo artists playing Irish, Spanish, and traditional folk music; Wardʼs, 103 South Clark Ave.

The Magtones, A husband and wife duo who enjoy playing acoustic pop music in an entertaining style; Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

Well Strung, Four member band playing blues, rock n roll, country, and bluegrass; Labash’s, 305 East Brayton Road

3–4 p.m.

Acoustic Axis, Two acoustic guitars and a drummer, singing Classic Rock, Blues and a couple of Classic Country tunes; Bold’s, 109 East Front St.

Denny Jacobs, Easy Listening to Oldies. Guitar and Vocal Folk and Blue Singer; Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

Randy & Larry, Mixed genre, country, folk, last 100 years is fair game. 2 musicians, guitar and harmonica, both doing vocals; Haugh’s, 207 West Center St.

RuthAnn Lillstrom, Folk-pop/ and originals Singer songwriter guitar and vocalist; Schroeder’s, 110 West Front St.

4–5 p.m.

Denny Diamond, Known for performing the music of Neil Diamond; mixes in other great classic songs along with a few originals; Allure-Pinecrest Gazebo, Brayton East of Wesley Avenue

Timber Point, Blue Grass; Lambrigtsen’s, 112 West Main St.

Residential locations include any area within these bounds.

For information, visit EncorePorchFest.info.