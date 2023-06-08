June 08, 2023
PorchFest returns to Mt. Morris this Saturday, June 10

By Shaw Local News Network

Dale and Carol Collins home on Brayton Road in Mt. Morris is one of the locations for live music during Porchfest. (Photo supplied by Jeff Bold)

MT. MORRIS – The sixth annual Encore! PorchFest Mt. Morris – an ultimate grassroots community music festival – will be filling the streets of Mt. Morris with live music Saturday.

“Many favorites from past years, along with some new musicians, will perform 45-minute sets on community porches and lawns throughout the festival area between 1 and 5 p.m.,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event’s organizers. “The audience picks their choices from a schedule and moves from location to location. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in the grass, walk or ride your bike.”

Performing this year are:

1–2 p.m.

Goin Postal Unplugged, Classic Rock, Ballads, Country and more; Kalnins’, 111 West Main St.

Grass Attack, Plays a range of styles from Country and Folk to Newgrass and Bluegrass; Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

Wattle & Daub, Authentic acoustic voice, rooted in passion and the power of the Folk; Bold’s, 109 East Front St.

Who Drank All the Tequila, Acoustic rock with a bluegrass vibe. Guitar, Bass and Mandolin; Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

2–3 p.m.

Korey Pepper, Gritty areas of ‘90s grunge and alternative rock, including Pearl Jam, Collective Soul and more; Taylor’s, 111 West Front St.

Harold Harrison, Folk, country and original songs. Guitar & vocals; Mt. Morris Library, 105 South McKendrie Ave.

Louise Price & John Dickson, Acoustic duet and solo artists playing Irish, Spanish, and traditional folk music; Wardʼs, 103 South Clark Ave.

The Magtones, A husband and wife duo who enjoy playing acoustic pop music in an entertaining style; Collins’, 401 East Brayton Road

Well Strung, Four member band playing blues, rock n roll, country, and bluegrass; Labash’s, 305 East Brayton Road

3–4 p.m.

Acoustic Axis, Two acoustic guitars and a drummer, singing Classic Rock, Blues and a couple of Classic Country tunes; Bold’s, 109 East Front St.

Denny Jacobs, Easy Listening to Oldies. Guitar and Vocal Folk and Blue Singer; Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 East Brayton Road

Randy & Larry, Mixed genre, country, folk, last 100 years is fair game. 2 musicians, guitar and harmonica, both doing vocals; Haugh’s, 207 West Center St.

RuthAnn Lillstrom, Folk-pop/ and originals Singer songwriter guitar and vocalist; Schroeder’s, 110 West Front St.

4–5 p.m.

Denny Diamond, Known for performing the music of Neil Diamond; mixes in other great classic songs along with a few originals; Allure-Pinecrest Gazebo, Brayton East of Wesley Avenue

Timber Point, Blue Grass; Lambrigtsen’s, 112 West Main St.

Residential locations include any area within these bounds.

For information, visit EncorePorchFest.info.

