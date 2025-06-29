Jonny Lyons and the Pride kicks off week of music in Mt. Morris

Jonny Lyons sings as he mingles with the crowd at the Mt Morris Jamboree on Friday, June 27, 2025. The Jonny Lyons and the Pride concert drew an estimated crowd of 1,000 to downtown Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – Jonny Lyons and the Pride entertained an estimated crowd of 1,000 at the Mt Morris Jamboree on Friday, June 27.

The popular band returned to the Jamboree bandshell stage thanks to the William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation NFP who sponsored the show.

Friday’s performance was part of the ongoing music series in Mt. Morris. The free concerts are held on Friday nights through the summer on the campus in downtown Mt. Morris, but more music is on tap for the Fourth of July weekend.

Kable Concert Band to perform July 2 and 4

The Kable Concert Band will present two patriotic concerts – one Wednesday, July 2, on the Mt. Morris Campus and the other on Friday, July 4, behind the former David L. Rahn Junior High School, 105 W. Brayton Road, before the fireworks show.

The 1960s tribute band, SHiNDiG! will also perform at the former DLR School as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party. The performance starts at 6 p.m. July 4.

Several food vendors will be serving at the block party from 6 to 9 p.m., including the Mt. Morris Masons, Hector’s Cocina, Blaz’n Magic BBQ, Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade.

“Please bring your lawn chair or blanket down to the school and enjoy the free concert and party before the fireworks at dusk,” Jamboree organizer Larry Ubben said.

The music continues Saturday, July 5 when Bagshot Row a Chicago-based rock ‘n’ roll band, performs during the Let Freedom Ring Car Show for a 6 to 9 p.m. performance.

“Performing the fun sounds from the 50s through the 70s, Bagshot Row adds their own identities to the best music of all time, including favorites from The Beatles, The Monkeys and the Rolling Stones all the way up to Cheap Trick. If you enjoy catchy, bouncy melodies with power pop chords and three-part harmony, all driven by a powerful backbeat, you’ll love Bagshot Row,” Ubben said.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Ogle County Pork Producers, who will be serving pork chop sandwiches, chips, and drinks, and the LFR Committee will serve root beer floats from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Bill’s Famous Lemonade and the Center’s Popcorn Girls will likely be on-site as well.

“Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free rock and roll concert and all the other festive LFR activities,” Ubben said.

Upcoming music:

July 2: Kable Concert Band on Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell, 7:30 p.m.

July 4: SHiNDiG! – 1960s tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party; Kable Concert Band, patriotic music before the fireworks

July 5: Bagshot Row – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll from 6 to 9 p.m., uptown for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show

July 11: The All-Star Superband – Big Band jazz

July 18: Grass Attack – bluegrass

July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology – music from the band Chicago and more

Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute